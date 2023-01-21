Alicia Unique: I’ m dedicated to empowering Nigerian youths

Background

Alicia Unique is the founder and chief executive officer of Signatory Stitches, a fashion and clothing outfit based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Born and bred in Okpoga in Okpoga Local Government Area of Benue State, young, pretty and delectable, Unique’s panache, poise and attractive look; fair complexion, easily stand out from the crowd. However, that is not all there is to this young Nigerian lady, who tells you that her life-time devotion is developing humanity through empowering not just the child-girl, which she is unapologetically protective of and passionate about, but the Nigerian youths in general. This is understandable, given her background when as a girl-child growing up she was relegated to the nerd and not thought of as much as the boy-child. But she overcame that prejudice to become self–made; a paragon of beauty, intelligent, business suave, urbane, motivational speaker of some sorts and a devotee of humanity. She is the second daughter of a family of six; father, mother and four girls. She obtained her first leaving school certificate and WAEC from Saint Joseph College Ichakwu, Benue State and later proceeded to the University of Port Harcourt, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology in 2015.

Growing up was tough for me

Looking back to her childhood days with some nostalgic feeling, she says it is one of the toughest eras for her, as she notes; ‘‘Growing up for me was a tough one, my mother single handedly saw me through primary and secondary schools because to my family training a girl-child was a waste of resources.’’ Her uncle was of the belief that as a girl-child she would end up later in her husband house and so there was no need to extend scare resources in her education but rather train her on domestic chores and homemaking routines to make her fit and prime for marriage. However, her mother would have none of that as she struggled to educate her to the level she could and thereafter, Unique was left to shoulder the rest of the responsibility of a university education. A task she took headlong in her stride by paying an unimaginable price for a young girl of her age at the time. ‘‘By the special grace of God I could train myself in school,’’ she says. This she did by becoming a contractor, supplying sand and using the money from it to hone her skill in dress making and university education.

My mother is my role model and biggest influence

Given the role that her mother has played in her life, it is understandable when she says to you that; ‘‘My mum was a big influence growing up. She exposed me to lots of businesses, as I assisted her with the running of her businesses ranging from restaurant, to selling different commodities in the market and also assisted her with farm work. ‘‘My mum is my role model. She’s all I represent today business wise.’’

I love to look good

Naturally, Unique is your typical Vogue Magazine’s cover girl because of her good physique and looks. It is not surprising then that she naturally gravitated towards the fashion business, as he says that; ‘‘fashion is what I love, I love to look good and as a business minded person, I saw the business opportunities that one can explore in fashion industry and so I took to the path.’’ Discovering her flair in this area, she reveals that; ‘‘haven acquired the skill and I realised how passionate I am doing it, I decided to go into it fully by establishing one of the biggest fashion schools in Port Harcourt, Signatory Stitches.’’

Setting up Signatory Stitches wasn’t an easy task

Having the passion and discovery the business opportunities in the fashion industry, she says wasn’t enough to make Signatory Stitches, which she established in 2016, an instant success that it became rather she needed to go the extra mile. ‘‘I went for further advance training on dress making, did some market researches as well before I got started,’’ she notes, adding that; ‘‘it wasn’t an easy task establishing Signatory Stitches, my savings were put into it and I was always sourcing for funds to add up for one thing or the other. ‘‘Getting clients and students to believe in our services required making lots of sample works and advertisements, all of which are capital intensive.’’

Encountering numerous challenges

This year, her outfit will mark its 10th year anniversary. Surviving a decade in the industry, she tells you has not be easy, as she encountered a number of challenges, which include; power outage; lack of funds for purchase of some finishing machines which is one of the major aspects in fashion finishing and ease work; maintaining trained personnel and keeping them engaged at all time which involve massive advertisement for massive customers flow. ‘‘Funding has been and still the major challenge in the business,’’ he intones.

Fashion is a lucrative business

Despite the challenges, she discloses with some feeling of excitement and fulfillment that; ‘‘fashion is a lucrative business if funded properly. My gain is the hundreds of professionals we have trained from the academy which today they all are thriving well in the fashion industry.’’ To attain this level of success, however, she says requires devotion and sacrifices, as she notes that; ‘‘fashion business requires if not hundred per cent at least ninety-five per cent of one’s time. You have little or no time for fun except when done intentionally.’’ This is as she says that one has to be intentional about maintaining a love or private life as a fashion entrepreneur because you are constantly on the move. ‘‘The steady quest for more knowledge and creativity is never ending. One has to set aside holiday days and vacations in order to meet up with one’s private life,’’ she discloses.

Fashion is the new goldmine

in Nigeria Given the buzz in the fashion business in Nigeria today, she is excited about it, describing it as the new goldmine. ‘‘I will describe the fashion industry in Nigeria as the new goldmine that is yet to be explored fully and invested in. A fast growing industry that we Nigerians are beginning to embrace and appreciate,’’ she tells you. She attributes the growth among others to the influence of the Western world, saying; ‘‘Western culture has contributed to the growth of fashion in Nigeria,’’ adding that; ‘‘positively by its global recognition of our designs. ‘‘Business wise, the western culture has contributed greatly especially by their patronage considering the profits when you export your designs overseas due to the high exchange rate. ‘‘It’s a dream of any fashion designer to be able to expose her designs abroad as that yields good profit. Getting a global recognition is the peak of success in this industry. We look forward to that.’’ However, she laments the negative effect on the society, ‘‘negatively, fashion this days has gone beyond decency, it’s now more about sexiness and luxury embedded in a particular design and so Western culture has exposed us into this part of the craft which is currently dominating in the fashion industry today.’’

Signatory Stitches Fashion School is a call to duty

Given the plights that unemployed Nigerian youths particularly young graduates endure, Unique decided to set up Signatory Stitches Fashion School, also in 2016, as a subsidiary of her parent outfit to train and empower them. She picks up the narration as she speaks glowingly about the school and its activities. ‘‘Considering the freedom and finance that come my way as a dress maker, I said to myself, it will be a great service to humanity by training some persons in fashion designing especially within a short time. Every graduate wants a fast source of earning and so why keep them longer to see results by apprenticeship? ‘‘So I established Signatory Stitches Fashion School without apprenticeship method of operation where in less than one month they are already making money from the system while still training with us. ‘‘In six months they are good at it, maximum one year we produce professionals that can design outfits for the global stage. ‘‘Our target audience is young graduates and young school leavers seeking for lucrative businesses and useful skills to acquire to make life comfortable for themselves. ‘‘Our mission is to continually reduce the high rate of unemployment in our society today, promote our locally made products, which in turn boost the fashion industry in Nigeria thereby attracting foreign investors to the sector. ‘‘Our objective is to engage our vibrant youths in more creative act for a serene community and its development.’’

… Signatory Foundation

Signatory Foundation is also an offshoot of Signatory Stitches, which is designed to bring financial succour to her trainees. According to her, ‘‘considering the high rate of hardship in the country and as a way of giving back to the society, I established Signatory Foundation in partnership with Signatory Stitches, we train over 20 students yearly for free at the academy alongside a beauty pageant contest, “Miss Signatory Nigeria. ‘‘At the end of their training, we empower them with start-up fund and gift the best graduating student industrial sewing machine. The best candidate from the contest gets free scholarship in fashion and design, holiday trip and empowerment fund and other packages.’’

Looking to celebrating 10th anniversary this year

Hopefully, this year, Signatory Stitches will be 10 years old and she plans to have a mega celebration to mark the epoch occasion. According to her, the outfit has succeeded in training and empowering close to 1, 000 Nigerian youth as professionals in the fashion industry. She also holds annual graduation ceremony to celebrate the trainees with the theme; Style Expedition. An occasion that allows them to showcase their final project designs on the runway by themselves, modeling their designs alongside Miss Signatory Nigeria beauty queens.

Taking Signatory Stitches beyond Port Harcourt

With the success Signatory Stitches has achieved in Port Harcourt, Unique has set her sight on berthing in other cities across the country, as she reveals that; ‘‘I desire to establish Signatory Stitches across other states in Nigeria to impact positively on the lives of youths and graduates.

A cry for partnership

Asked what her most urgent need is, she says without hesitation that it is funding, therefore, she appeals to the government and well-meaning individuals as well as corporate bodies to partner with Signatory Foundation to be able to adequately fund its training and empowerment prgorammes. ‘‘We need government support in the area of empowering the students especially after their graduation. It will be a thing of joy to see every student presented an industrial sewing machine and some start-up funds after graduation. ‘‘Our major challenge is fund to be able to make available industrial sewing machines for all our students in class and other high finishing sewing equipment and machines. We have the space and committed tutors including those we have trained working with us. Presently, over 100 students are struggling with the manual machine that we have for their training. ‘‘Also, we need a 40KVA diesel generator that can power those machines and pressing irons for our classes. We need partnership from government bodies and individuals who are passionate about service to humanity to sponsor our students and empowerment them.’’

I love to swim

Even though having a private life is an Herculean task for her, however, one of the things she craves most is swimming, as she discloses with some level of excitement that; ‘‘I love swimming, of course, after standing in class teaching for hours, cutting and sewing, some stretches in the water can do the magic of rejuvenation. ‘‘We also do some little party in class with cakes and drinks with our students to unwind as well.’’

Sight on visiting Calabar

With her love for vacation whenever she can afford it, the next destination in her to do basket is Calabar, which is some hours away from Port Harcourt. ‘‘My best destination in Nigeria is Calabar. Personally, I haven’t been to Calabar but I have heard so much about the place, so I look forward to visiting there.’’ While on the outbound scene, her favourite destination, she says is Turkey. ‘‘My best foreign destination is Turkey. I’ m enthusiastic about their production processes and high end quality fabrics. So it will be a great opportunity to learn about their factory production and to get expose to their high end operating machines used in their production.’’

