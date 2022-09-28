News

Aliero: Court nullifies Kebbi PDP senatorial district primaries

Posted on Author Ahmadu Baba Idris Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State has nullified the second Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for Kebbi Central senatorial district, which produced Senator Adamu Aliero. Delivering judgement yesterday, Justice Baba Gana Ashigar of the Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi, contended that PDP unlawfully cancelled the primaries, which the plaintiff took part in a purported petition written against him (Haruna Saidu Dandio) that he forged signatures of some people in his nomination form for Kebbi Central. Justice Ashiga said the plaintiff was not served with the pertition and that he was denied of his right to free hearing before PDP can-celled his primaries, as such the cancellation is a nullity and that PDP is not capable to cancel the primaries after refusing to serve him pertition written against him. He added that INEC unlawfully excluded the plaintiff name, adding no complaint was however made about the plaintiff primaries up to the second primaries which senator Alieru took part in

 

Our Reporters

