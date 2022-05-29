News

Aliero to dump APC for PDP

After withdrawing from contesting Kebbi Centeral Senatorial seat under APC, the former Kebbi State Governor Senator Adamu Muhammad Aliero has finally concluded arrangements to defect from APC to PDP.

 

He made this declaration on Saturday while holding a meeting with his political supporters and some PDP  stakeholders which was held at Safar Hotel Birnin Kebbi, adding that he will consult with his constituents on what next after leaving the APC.

 

He explained that the APC leadership in the state had failed to put sanity in their discussion with the Governor Bagudu adding that all the effort made proved abortive. “They did similar reconciliation in Zamfara State and other states where it worked  but in Kebbi State the Governor refused to let it work”, he said.

 

Aliero who directed all his supporters and the local government chairmen to go back to their constituency on what next and get back to him soon, expressed dismay over the ugly act by the Kebbi State Governor.

 

He added that despite the efforts from the APC headquarters in convincing Governor Bagudu of consensus, it did not work.

 

