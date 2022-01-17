Aliko Dangote: The all-time philanthropist

Taking a cue from the words of Melinda Gates that “not he who has much is rich but he who gives much” it can be aptly said that the wealth of Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is not in his ownership of thriving conglomerates across the continent, but in his philanthropic milestones.

Through his Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Dangote has remained an exemplary giver, and a great contributor to the betterment of humanity across Africa.

The Foundation

, which has an endowment of $1.25 billion, has given over $100 million in the past years to support health, education, empowerment and humanitarian relief.

The Foundation Incorporated in 1993 as a charity organisation in Lagos, the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has, in 28 years, become the largest private Foundation in sub-Saharan Africa, through its largest endowment by a single African donor. The main objective of ADF is to reduce the number of lives lost yearly to malnutrition and disease.

This is why the core thrust of the Foundation is improving the outcome of children’s lives by combating Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in children.

This focus on children forms the basis for the Foundation’s engagement, using its investments in health, education, and economic empowerment to help lift people out of poverty. With an avowed passion to lift the less-privileged out of poverty, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the manufacturing giant, created the Aliko Dangote Foundation as a vehicle for his Philanthropy.

His business conglomerate runs Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by business unit. focusing on helping the less-privileged specifically in the catchment areas of the businesses.. ADF, which began largely as grants-based, has, over time, evolved to operate and implement programmes and has intervened in healthcare, education, economic empowerment and disaster relief.

The Foundation, which was endowed with N220 billion seed money by the Founder in 2014, appointed a new Board of Trustees, entrusted with the mandate to oversee its activities and operations with a clear directive to develop a new strategy.

The Aliko Dangote Foundation is being sustained under a new structure built around quality leadership, executing Aliko Dangote’s philanthropic causes and projects, as well as providing and managing shared services around social investments for the Dangote Group as a whole.

In carrying out its philanthropic activities, the Foundation’s three thematic areas of interventions, clearly defined, are centered on advisory and strategic leadership on key causes and areas for implementation; championing and implementing projects around Aliko Dangote’s philosophies and beliefs; while the other is the provision of a shared services structure that will allow the Dangote Group’s Business Units to tap into ADF’s administrative and execution resources, as well as in ensuring that appropriate guidelines are implemented on a partnership basis.

Footprint in security

Security has been one of the major challenges confronting Nigeria over the last decade. Realising that security is a collective responsibility, Alhaji AlikoDangote has committed huge resources to the security and peace of the country.

Through ADF, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has so far donated over 150 fully equipped operational vehicles to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), to help in curbing crime and criminality. Also, Dangote Cement Plc, a subsidiary of Dangote Group, has equally supported Lagos and Ogun Security Trust Funds, respectively, through a combined donation of 60 fully kitted patrol vehicles.

Beyond donations of operational vehicles to security agencies and ADF’s construction of 200 housing units worth N2 billion for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno State, Dangote Industries Limited has single-handedly created over 700,000 direct and indirect jobs.

In this sense, employment is one of the pathways to peace and security. ADF, in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI), set up a N10 billion MSME Fund to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

Education

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has made a visible mark in the educational sector, being responsible for the biggest privatesector intervention in the country.

The Foundation has constructed (and is still building) the following projects: a N1.2 billion Dangote Business School, Bayero University, Kano; dormitories worth N1.2 billion in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; the construction of dormitories in Crescent University, Ogun State; the building of the Aliko Dangote Complex at the Uni- versity of Ibadan Business School; and the building of students’ dormitories at Ambrose Alli University, Edo State, among others. ADF’s support for education is anchored on the school of thought that the funding of university education should not be left to government alone.

The private sector has a clear role to play, as we see in the developed world where the topmost tertiary institutions have their largest endowment funds contributed mostly by private companies.

For instance, the Harvard University Endowment Fund is the largest, globally, at $40.9 billion. Yale University follows with an endowment fund worth $30 billion as of 2019.

Stanford University comes third with $27.7 billion; and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a $17.4 billion endowment. Private-sector funding is one of the factors why these Ivy League institutions remain highly sought after by the rest of the world.

Sports

In the area of sports, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, via ADF, has been a significant contributor to the development of sports and its corresponding activities in Nigeria. ADF has enormously supported the Nigerian Premiership League (NPL) through grants and adverts.

Any sports enthusiast knows how fanatical Dangote is when it comes to football. He has never hidden his eagerness towards supporting the national team, the Super Eagles. Aliko Dangote took over MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, to give the edifice a befitting look through the renovation and upgrade of the sporting facilities to international standards.

One million dollars was committed to this project. Africa’s richest man understands that by investing in sports, the nation can kill three birds with one stone. Football is one of the major unifying forces in Nigeria today. When Super Eagles are playing no one remembers who is Hausa, Yoruba or Igbo; everyone patriotically embraces Nigeria. I

t is repeated when big European clubs are playing. For example, Chelsea FC, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Arsenal FC — Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s favourite club. You can see Yoruba, Ijaw and Hausa wearing the same jerseys, supporting the same club. Sports is a universal religion.

Health

The Aliko Dangote Foundation has also carved a niche in the health sector through its philanthropic initiatives. I can remember vividly when the Ebola epidemic broke out in Africa, ADF made a humongous donation of $3 million to support the African Union’s intervention against Ebola in West Africa.

It also complimented the Nigerian government’s efforts to curtail the disease through the donation of funds and medical equipment.

ADF has been at the forefront of campaigning against polio and malaria in Nigeria and Africa for over a decade. Aliko Dangote Foundation and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation joined forces with governments, both federal and state, to see that polio was eradicated in Nigeria.

ADF built several primary health centres (PHCs) across the country to achieve this United Nations objective. 220 units of boreholes have been constructed to give access to potable water to rural dwellers. When the COVID-19 ducked on our shores, Alhaji Aliko Dangote rose to the occasion.

He led private sector support via the CACOVID Committee that provided much needed succour to the masses through food palliatives and medical equipment cum vaccines.

The CACOVID Committee distributed N23 billion worth of food palliatives to state governments, for onward sharing to individuals and families across the country.

Aliko Dangote Foundation provided a testing lab in Kano, with the capacity for 1,000 daily tests, including supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical consumables.

The Foundation donated 10 ambulances and two cars for the rapid response team in Kano. Apart from supporting the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Foundation sponsored the testing of over 9,000 Nigerian returnees at the airports, during the airspace shutdown orchestrated by the lockdown.

Last line

From all parameters, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is, no doubt, one of the most philanthropic people on the continent of Africa today. For Dangote, the goal is not just to be the richest man in Africa, but to be the biggest contributor to humanity in Africa.

This, he encapsulated during one of his Foundation’s programmes when he said: “I do not only want to be known as Africa’s richest man, but the biggest philanthropist. I will continue to use my resources and my voice to help shape a better Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...