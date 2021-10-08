News

Alimosho holds Spelling Bee preliminary competition for students

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

APrimary 6 pupil of Egbeda Primary School, Daniel Gerald has emerged the winner of the Alimosho Spelling Bee preliminary competition. While Elizabeth Oyekan from Shasha Primary School and Afolarin Ishola from Ebenezer Primary School came second and third respectively.

For the secondary school session, Great Abiola Amid from Shasha Community Senior High School came first, while Salami Abdulraham from Shasha Community Senior High School and Michael Familua from Shasha Community Junior High School came second and third respectively.

Speaking during the Spelling Bee Competition, the Chairperson of Alimosho Spelling Bee Preliminary Competition, Mrs Kabirat Olayinka Sulaimon called on parents to enrol their female children in schools like their male counterparts. She said education is an enabler and helps to reform an individual to behave in an acceptable manner.

Sulaimon said the English Language has become a tool for the success and emancipation of society. “Spelling Bee is meant to mould the students to be better students. Education is a tool to produce a better society, your level of education will determine your contribution to the growth and development of the society.

“Let me use this medium to appreciate the initiator of Spelling Bee competition Senator Mrs Oluremi Tinubu (OON) and those that sustained the laudable programme like Dame Mrs Abimbola Fashola, Mrs Bolanle Ambode and the current First lady Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu. Spelling Bee has become a household programme that encourages our wards to spell English words correctly. It also encourages listening and speaking skills in our wards. This is a healthy competition, everyone present here is a winner. See yourselves as Ambassadors of Alimosho Local Government,” she said. Sulaimon commended the teachers for working very hard to win the coveted award as the best student in 2017, appealing to them to repeat the feat in 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

18 killed in ‘bloodiest day’ of Myanmar coup protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Security forces in Myanmar fired on protesters Sunday, killing at least 18 people and leaving more than 30 others injured on the deadliest day of demonstrations since the February 1 military coup, according to the United Nations Human Rights Office. “Throughout the day, in several locations throughout the country, police and military forces have confronted peaceful […]
News

Activist seeks transfer of Marine Tech School from Transport Ministry

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

A human rights activist, Sheriff Mulade, has written to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to transfer the School of Marine Technology, Burutu from the state Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Higher Education in order to enable the institution function effectively and optimally. Mulade, who is also the President of the Riverine Communities […]
News

Edo 2020: Over 200 ADP members defect to PDP, support Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Barely few weeks to the governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 19, the leadership and members of the state chapter of Action Democratic Party (ADP) have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest for re-election. Through the latest defection, the leadership of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica