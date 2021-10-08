Alimosho holds Spelling Bee preliminary competition for students

APrimary 6 pupil of Egbeda Primary School, Daniel Gerald has emerged the winner of the Alimosho Spelling Bee preliminary competition. While Elizabeth Oyekan from Shasha Primary School and Afolarin Ishola from Ebenezer Primary School came second and third respectively.

For the secondary school session, Great Abiola Amid from Shasha Community Senior High School came first, while Salami Abdulraham from Shasha Community Senior High School and Michael Familua from Shasha Community Junior High School came second and third respectively.

Speaking during the Spelling Bee Competition, the Chairperson of Alimosho Spelling Bee Preliminary Competition, Mrs Kabirat Olayinka Sulaimon called on parents to enrol their female children in schools like their male counterparts. She said education is an enabler and helps to reform an individual to behave in an acceptable manner.

Sulaimon said the English Language has become a tool for the success and emancipation of society. “Spelling Bee is meant to mould the students to be better students. Education is a tool to produce a better society, your level of education will determine your contribution to the growth and development of the society.

“Let me use this medium to appreciate the initiator of Spelling Bee competition Senator Mrs Oluremi Tinubu (OON) and those that sustained the laudable programme like Dame Mrs Abimbola Fashola, Mrs Bolanle Ambode and the current First lady Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu. Spelling Bee has become a household programme that encourages our wards to spell English words correctly. It also encourages listening and speaking skills in our wards. This is a healthy competition, everyone present here is a winner. See yourselves as Ambassadors of Alimosho Local Government,” she said. Sulaimon commended the teachers for working very hard to win the coveted award as the best student in 2017, appealing to them to repeat the feat in 2021.

