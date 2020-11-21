Alimosho LG chair denies disunity within Lagos APC

Executive Chairman, Alimosho Local Government, Jelili Sulaimon, has denied media reports that there is disunity within the council’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking to journalists yesterday, at the state’s APC Secretariat in Lagos, Sulaimon said there was no iota of truth in the rumoured disunity, disloyalty and crack in the leadership of the party in Alimosho council. The chairman noted that the party’s leadership was at the party’s secretariat to reaffirm their loyalty, love and support to the party’s leaders and exco. He said: “There is no disunity and crisis among us in the Alimosho Local Government Area.

We are doing well and everybody knows this.” Speaking further, he said: “There is no crisis, we are indivisible, we are united, and remain formidable and intact as led by our state leaders.

And we believe in the leadership of our party leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. “That is why we refer to Alimosho as Tinubu’s country. To prove to everybody that there is no disunity and crisis, present here today under the leadership of Abdullahi Enilolobo are all the party structures from the lowest to the highest rank.

