Energy

Alimosho LGA to experience 10-day power outage

Success Nwogu

 

Ikeja Electric Distribution Company Plc. has said that some areas in Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State will not have access to electricity for 10 days starting from Tuesday, September 6, to Monday, September 15, 2022.

The disco in a statement said the company would be replacing old panels at its Igando Injection Substation adding that this is geared toward “improving the quality and quantity of power” in the areas that will be affected in the local government.

It appealed to its customers living in the affected areas to show understanding during the period.

According to the statement, areas to be affected include: General Hospital, Obadore, Egan, Akesan, Igando-Ikotun, Agric Road and New Igando.

The statement partly read: “As part of our efforts at improving the quality and quantity of power supply, we have decided to replace old panels at our Igando Injection Substation.”

 

