Alimoso Country Club honours Awofisibe, three others

It was a night of celebration, conviviality and comradeship when the leadership of Alimoso Country Club honoured outstanding members of the community for their selfless service to the people of Alimoso and Nigeria at large. The President of the club, Chief Sabitu Olusola, said as part of its social responsibility, the club, which was founded in 1993, has been at the forefront of championing the cause for the enhancement of humanity and rewarding excellence hence the award of recognition for outstanding contribution to the development of Alimoso to the four eminent persons within the community. Top on the list of awardees was Chief Edward Awofisibe, the founding vice president of the club and Baloro of Idimu Land in the Alimosho Local Government area. The club also conferred an award of recognition on Professor Jelili Akinwande, a professor of medicine. Others are Otunba Adedayo Adebayo and Nicholas Ajayi who are both prominent politicians in the community with connections reaching the federal level. Chief Olusola said the awardees were carefully chosen not only for their outstanding contribution to the growth of the club but for their selfless service to the development of the community.

 

