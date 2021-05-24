Politics

Aliyu Babangida, a mole plotting to destroy PDP – Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike has described the former governor of Niger State, Aliyu Babangida as a mole in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the sole intention of destroying the party.
The governor, who spoke to journalists in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, in the aftermath of an interview Babangida referred to him (Wike) as a dictator, who wants to control the party, also called the former Niger governor a “rabble rouser” and “blackmailer” who has worked tirelessly to destroy the party.
“It is so unfortunate that while some members of the party are working for the party, Aliyu Babangida is a mole in the PDP. These are people who get information and run to the ruling party to divulge such information,” he said.
According to Wike, Babangida has openly told the world that he worked against the PDP and against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 and in the 2019 general elections, rather than make contributions to move the party forward like others.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

