Aliyu Babangida a political liability to PDP –Wike

Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezewon Wike has described the former governor of Niger State, Aliyu Babangida as a mole in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the sole intention of destroying the party.

The governor, who spoke to journalists in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, in the aftermath of an interview Babangida referred to him (Wike) as a dictator, who wants to control the party, also called the former Niger governor a “rabble rouser” and “blackmailer” who has worked tirelessly to destroy the party. “It is so unfortunate that while some members of the party are working for the party, Aliyu Babangida is a mole in the PDP. These are people who get information and run to the ruling party to divulge such information,” he said.

According to Wike, Babangida has openly told the world that he worked against the PDP and against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 and in the 2019 general elections, rather than make contributions to move the party forward like others. Wike said:

“If there is a state that the PDP can win any day, it is Rivers State. In 2015 and 2019, Rivers gave PDP the highest number of votes. That is not the case of Niger State. Aliyu Babangida is a political liability to the PDP, and not an asset.

“This is a man that came out openly to say that he and some other governors worked against the PDP and Jonathan in 2015.

But former governors like Jang and Sule Lamido have come out to say that it is a lie, because no other governor joined him to work against the PDP. “He is a rouble rouser and a perpetual liar and a serial betrayer. Can he make the PDP to win in Niger State? There has not been a single Congress in his state because he does not support the candidate that the people want.

“He has no job, yet he is a Ph.D. holder. He should have taken an offer to volunteer free lecturing and help his country. Ordinarily, I should not waste my time talking about him.

The issue is: What does he have to offer the PDP?” Wike noted that when he said that some members of PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) were tax collectors, he meant it and still stands by it because he is privy to facts that Babangida does not have, even as he said that “I am not in the category of Aliyu Babangida.”

The governor added: “I have said that I will not impose anybody on Rivers people… We have made Rivers a one part state because we deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. How many people have decamped from APC to PDP in Niger State?

“This state has been winning elections. You don’t win elections without going home. He must go home and conduct congress. If anybody dreams of ganging up against Rivers State, you are ganging up against the PDP.”

