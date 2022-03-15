Aliyu emerges ACAN President, promises good governance

Former international, Solomon Aliyu, at the weekend emerged the President of the Athletics Coaches Association of Nigeria in an election conducted at the Sam Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Edo State.

The police officer, who specialised in sprints and hurdles during his active years as an athlete, came tops after his opponent, another ex-international, Seigha Porbeni, was disqualified.

According to reports from the election venue, Porbeni was disqualified as his financial status was contrary to the constitution of the association, as he only paid his dues in December as against paying monthly which must be up to date in the last six months before the election.

Ayodele Sholaja emerged the 1st Vice President with Emilia Oyase, emerging as the 2nd Vice President, while Ayopo Shogbayi, was voted in as the Secretary General.

Speaking with our correspondent, Aliyu promised to work with all the coaches.

The president added that the new board would be pushing for the review of the association’s constitution.

“I want to thank my fellow coaches for allowing me to lead the association and I am promising them good governance,” he said.

Others also on the board are: Wale Olatunji (Assistant Secretary), Felix Osiebe (PRO), Christopher Ameh (Chief Whip), Emem Edem Ikhaobomeh (Treasurer), Murfy Abaji (Financial Secretary), Oluyomi Sule (Auditor 1), Onianwa Sandra (Auditor 2), Akinpelu Saheed (Welfare 1) and US-based Pat Itanyi as Welfare 2.

