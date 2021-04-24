News Top Stories

Aliyu’s conspiracy claim: It’s a lie; we didn’t work against Jonathan –Northern ex-governors

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Stephen Olufemi Oni and Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Former Governor of Benue State, Senator (Dr.) Gabriel Suswam, has dispelled allegations by his ex-Niger State colleague, Alhaji Babangida Aliyu that he was among People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governor’s that worked against ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. Similarly, the Chief Press Secretary to former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Wahab Oba, said his boss was not part of the claim by Aliyu that 19 Northern governors agreed to stop the second term bid of Jonathan. Also, the Senior Special Adviser to the Former Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Arugungu, said that Governor Usman Saidu Dakingari was a committed, caring member of the PDP throughout his administration and couldn’t have worked against the ex-president.

Senator Suswam, who represents Benue North East in the Senate, expressed surprise that comments like that were coming from Aliyu. He described it as unfortunate. Suswam, who spoke through his Media aide, Mr. Bede Bartholomew, said it is unfortunate for Aliyu whom he knew as Permanent Secretary to say that. Bartholomew said: “Suswam knew Aliyu when he was permanent secretary before he became governor of Niger State. “He (Suswam) and Aliyu also served as governors during the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

“He was one of those governor’s, who the APC campaigned highly against because they knew his closeness to the former president. “So, it’s unfortunate, if it is true that the statement is coming from the person of Babangida Aliyu. “The two politicians (Suswam and Aliyu) are very close and so if Suswam had worked against Jonathan, it means Babangida Aliyu too worked against Jonathan, but the issue again is why didn’t he talk about it that time? “The last time he (Aliyu) came into Benue was when he attended the just concluded PDP North Central elective congresses where he slept in the private residence of Senator Suswam in Makurdi.

“So, we want to believe it is the handiwork of mischief makers, who want to capitalise on the closeness of Suswam and Aliyu to Goodluck Jonathan to lock their heads and cause a crisis between them. “It is not true, what Aliyu is saying is not true and it can never be true because up till now, Suswam maintains a good relationship with Jonathan.” Oba also denied the allegation that his boss, Ahmed, was of those who worked against Jonathan in 2015, having defected to the APC from the PDP at the time. He said that that would have been the plot of PDP governors, which the APC governors were never part of. “During the time in question, His Excellency, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, was already in the All Progressives Congress (APC), and couldn’t have been part of the said decision.

“He already made up his mind to go with then Gen. Muhammad Buhari; thank God that the result of his membership of APC was total victory for the party.” Meanwhile, Arugungu said that Governor Dakingari was a committed, caring member of the PDP throughout his administration and as such couldn’t have been part of that plot.

He stated this yesterday while speaking with one of our correspondents on the telephone, adding that Dakingari has never betrayed the party as credited to Aliyu. He said: “We dissociate ourselves from the claim made by the former Niger State Governor that all the former governors agreed to stop President Goodluck Jonathan. “It is not true, Dakingari is not among,” adding, “throughout Dakingari eight years of his administration, the PDP was stronger in the state than now and he has been supportive.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lagos reviews Land Use Charge, waives N5.6bn penalties

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Two years after the implementation of the controversial Lagos Land Use Charge Law 2018, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, reviewed the policy and reverted to pre-2018 land use charges era. The new policy reduces the penalties for defaulters from between 25 and 100 per cent to 10 to 50 per cent. There is also a 48 […]
News

Okorocha to Buhari: Stop keeping incompetent people in govt 

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha Monday told President Muhammadu Buhari to stop keeping incompetent persons in his government. Okorocha, who spoke when the APC Non NWC-NEC members and Integrity Group paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja, said the ways to increase performance of staff is by hiring and […]
News

CBN’s Maize import ban ill-timed, may cripple poultry sector – Don

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, banning the importation of maize, has been described as ill-timed, with potential negative consequences for Nigeria’s poultry sector. The apex bank had on July 13 restricted access for importation of maize through the official CBN forex window. It hinged its decision on the need ‘to increase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica