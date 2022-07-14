News

Aljazirah CEO Unveils Posh TV, Posh FM Stations

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In line with the strategic vision of adding value to its operations the Chief Executive Officer of Aljazirah Nigeria Newspapers Limited, Mr Etuk Bassey Williams, has unveiled Posh TV and Posh 92.3 FM stations.

Williams described the two new brands to the company’s media platforms as “part of more good things to come in our bid to deepen the media reach to our audience, customers as a big player in the media industry”.

He added that despite challenges in the media industry, in terms of doing business in Nigeria, the company was able to pull through with the two audio and visual media stations.

The CEO congratulates the management and staff of AljazirahNigeria for sharing in his vision. He promised the readers, as well as the esteemed TV and Posh FM audience a near-perfect media reportage that represents the ethics and professionalism that deals with facts and accuracy to the admiration of all and sundry.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Iran: US seeking ‘united front’ with Europe, says top Biden aide

Posted on Author Reporter

  United States President Joe Biden will seek a “united front” with Europe on Iran policy as he travels across the Atlantic to attend two major summits in Rome and Glasgow later this week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday about Biden’s upcoming trip, Sullivan said Biden will hold […]
News

JUST IN: EU reaches ‘historic’ deal on pandemic recovery after marathon summit

Posted on Author Reporter

  European Union leaders clinched an “historic” deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-throttled economies in the early hours of Tuesday, after a fractious summit that lasted almost five days. The agreement paves the way for the European Commission, the EU’s executive, to raise billions of euros on capital markets on behalf of […]
News Top Stories

Economy picks steadily as inflation drops to 17.93%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Nigeria’s economy is on recovery path judging from latest inflation pulse. The monthly inflation (May) again dropped to 17.93 per cent from the 18.12 per cent recorded in April, signalling return of positive outlook in relation to the economy.   Since the first quarter of 2021, inflation had spiked from 16.47 per cent per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica