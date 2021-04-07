Alkali’s appointment as IGP well-deserved – Alobi

News

A former Commissioner in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Mr. Lawrence Alobi, has described the appointment of Mr. Usman Baba, as the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), as a “welcome development”.
Until his appointment, Baba was a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police.
He takes over from Mr. Mohammed Adamu, who got a three-month extension of service in February, when he was due for retirement.
In a brief telephone interview with ‘New Telegraph’, Alobi said: “The appointment of Alkali as Acting IGP, is a welcome development.
“Alkali is a very seasoned officer, very experienced, in terms of administration and operations.
“He used to be AIG Zone 5 and CP Delta State Command.
“I think he has the capability, and I wish him all the best.”
Alkali’s appointment is with immediate effect.

