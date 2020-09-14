Business

All airports now open to domestic flights – FG

The Federal Government has said all airports in the country including private airports and airstrips were now opened for domestic commercial flights.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this known on Monday during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.
It was reported earlier that government reopened 14 local airports when domestic flight operations resumed in July after months of closure caused by the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.
The government had also approved the reopening of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja as well as the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for international flight operations which commenced earlier this month.
But speaking on Monday, Sirika said all airports in the country including those in Jalingo, Gombe, amongst others could restart operations.
He said: “Regarding approvals for flights within the country – domestic approvals. All airports in Nigeria are now open for domestic flights. Private charter operations will no longer need approvals from us to operate within domestic airports in all government-approved airports and in all government-owned airports.
“However, those airports that are private airports – government-approved airports – the operators should check the safety status with the NCAA (Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority). Such airports like Jalingo, Uyo, Asaba, Gombe, Nasarawa, Damaturu, Osubi, etc.
“So, you won’t need any approvals from the minister but you should kindly check the status of these airports with the NCAA which is normal.
“All flights out of the country and into the country that are private charter will still need approvals including technical stops,” the minister added.

