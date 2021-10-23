All endorsement deals still intact –Tiwa Savage’s A&R lead, Bolaji Kareem

Since the news of the Tiwa sex tape saga which shook the internet few days ago; the news making the rounds is that ‘Somebody Son’ crooner has lost over four major endorsement deals with corporate brands that includes Cadbury, Pampers, Globacom amongst others over sex tape scandal. Refuting the news, Savage’s Artists and Repertoire (A&R) team lead, Mr.Bolaji Kareem otherwise known as Mister Kareem, has stated categorically that all deals are very much intact at the moment. He said ‘There is nothing like that, definitely these are news by naysayers who are bent on pulling down the brand but we stay stronger’.

It will be recalled that two weeks ago, Tiwa savage had revealed during an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1, that she was being blackmailed by an unknown person who threatened to release a sex tape that featured her and her current lover. The Kele Kele love singer revealed that the blackmailer demanded money from her so as not to release the sex tape but she has decided not to pay the money.

On Monday night, a sex tape leaked online. While the face of the man involved in it was not visible, the lady in the video bears a close resemblance with Tiwa Savage. However since the release of the sex tape; Tiwa Savage appeared to be unbothered about the situation but rather continues on the promotion of her hit song ‘somebody son’ off her Water and Garri EP with so many top celebrities jumping on the new video trend.

