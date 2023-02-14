News

All eyes on you on conduct of credible polls, Buhari tells Police, others

President Muhammad u Buhari has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, and other security agencies that all eyes were on them, both locally and globally, to provide adequate security for the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the next few weeks across the country.

The President gave this charge in his speech yesterday at the Force headquarters in Abuja while inaugurating Critical Operational Assets procured by the Nigeria Police Force. While commending the IGP for advancing the Police Reform Agenda of his Administration and for the several initiatives he had brought to the Force, Buhari said: “You should, however, be reminded of my high expectations of your leadership, particularly, in relation to the provision of requisite security that will engender not just stable security space ahead of the General Elections, but guarantee the credibility of the exercise.

“In this task, I call on the Inspector General of Police and indeed, all law enforcement agencies that will be complementing the police in the election security process to note that the eyes of the nation and the global community will be on you all.” He reiterated the centrality of an efficient and responsive police in strengthening of democracy and the essence of the Police Reform and Reequipping Agenda which his administration had vigorously pursued: He said: “We are running a democratic system which is guided by the rule of law and the Police worldwide is recognized as the most symbolic agency within the democratic governance and rule of law process. “Therefore, any nation that is desirous of deepening her democratic credentials and advancing the course of rule of law must prioritize the efficiency of her police institution.”

 

