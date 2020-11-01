All-female army squad deployed in Anambra

Metro & Crime

The Nigerian Army has deployed an all-female squad to Anambra State on a peace-keeping mission.
Governor of the state, Willie Obiano,
confirmed the development in a tweet, adding that the deployment of the special squad is to ensure the safety of residents.
“Earlier today, I received a Special Military Squad deployed to our dear state to aid in ensuring total return of peace and normalcy in Anambra,” the tweet read.
“We have always prioritized security of lives and properties of ndi Anambra and we are determined to take all necessary steps to make sure that every Onye Anambra enjoys peace. Live and work without any form of fear”.
Over the past weeks, the #EndSARS protests which started peacefully, had degenerated into chaos in different parts of the country as government and private properties were looted and vandalised.
The Anambra State government had restricted movement as part of efforts to curb the spread of violence, but the curfew has now been eased.
According to Obiano: “The special squad will complement the efforts of the gallant officers of other security agencies in Anambra whose hard work has kept us as the safest state in Nigeria.”

