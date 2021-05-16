Body & Soul

All for Fela Durotoye as he hits golden jubilee

That God has preserved his life to this point that he clocked the milestone age of 50, certainly is a thing that is worthy of making Fela Dorotoye over the moon with joy.

 

Beyond that his birthday anniversary has turned out to be a very wonderful and great time for him, whatever he must have planned or envisaged, he has achieved.

The brilliant dude actually brought innovation into motivational speaking among other things he infused, which has not only made the business a glamorous venture but one that is attractive to many.

 

As it is, there are many motivational speakers out there who are also doing well, however, since the act is like a calling for Fela, he has remained on top of his game and leads the pack.

 

In the course of staying true to his calling, amiable and dynamic Fela has touched loads of lives.

 

While he has motivated some to discover their paths in life, the efficacy of his has made some who had hitherto lost it picked up again and most importantly, he has mentored loads of the younger generation into enviable heights with all at his disposal as it gives him orgasm and fulfillment to see young people discover and exploit their potentials.

 

He may not have the slightest idea that his birthday anniversary has appeared to be like a time many were waiting for to identify with him and pay homage for all the good he has done.

 

Part of what he reaped from his investment in the lives of others is a Range Rover automobile one of his mentees gave him as a birthday gift.

 

Also, with a great reception in honor of the former presidential candidate who is married to an equally impact making dependable and loving wife, Tara, the sweet memories of his golden jubilee anniversary will sure linger in his memory, just as this will serve as a lesson to others that there is nothing as great as living life of service to humanity.

