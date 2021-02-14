All for Kemi Nelson as she turns 65

Without a doubt, it was nothing short of a day of joy and gratitude for politician and administrator, Chief ( Mrs) Kemi Nelson when friends, family and admirers showered her with love and encomiums on her 65th birthday recently.

The day began with a session of praise, worship and thanksgiving at her home in Ikeja, Lagos. Due to Covid-19 restrictions,while a handful of family members were at her home, hundreds of others including Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, his wife, Dr Ibijoke, Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, hiswife, Oluremi, FirstLady ofOgunState, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun joined via Zoom.

The celebrant and her darling husband, Mr Adeyemi Nelson were the cynosure of all eyes throughout the ceremony. The service which was co-ordinated by Ministers of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, GRA, Ikeja, hadsessionsforhymns, praise and exhortation.

In the course of the event, many people took turns to heap praise on the celebrant before she cut one of the numerous cakes that had been delivered to her home amidst wonderful applause from everyone.

Apart from a one-man band that was on ground, many gospel artistes performed virtually and they added a touch of spice to the occasion.

