All for Tony Elumelu as he celebrates

As you read this, Delta state born Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, Chairman Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa and Transcorp, would still be basking in the euphoria of the accolades, tributes and nice wishes following his birthday anniversary that was days ago.

 

Elumelu, a top economist who was born 22nd March, 1963 added another year recently. He didn’t make a noise but as a gold fish, the whole place was simply awash with congratulatory messages for the birthday boy.

 

Many are however of the view that Elumelu deserves all the accolades, not because he’s a successful man but the fact that he’s a visionary leader who is working tirelessly to see that the world is a better place for all, as he’s impacted millions of people around Africa through his human liberation platform, Tony Elumelu Foundation.

 

Meanwhile, as lot of people all over are celebrating the top economist, his personal joy goes beyond his birthday anniversary that knows no bounds on the heel of the fact that a step he made years back towards liberating people, Tony Elumelu Foundation has not only grown into a celebrated platform but it is a decade already since it was founded.

 

It also gives him joy that testimonies of the wonders that have been done by the foundation are not only heartwarming but are endless.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

