All-G Entertainment unveils plans for 2022 to boost its output

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on All-G Entertainment unveils plans for 2022 to boost its output

 

All-G Entertainment Label is all set to make a difference in the Nigerian music industry.

The wave making label established September 10,  2017 officially has two two major artists under its umbrella which are Kamar Tachio and Riddim.Kamar was the first, followed by Raddim.

However, in a recent interview, the label CEO, hinted at his plans to sign in more artistes in 2022 to boost the output of the brand.

“All-G Record label which mean “All God Entertainment” intends to sign two new artists and churn out new age afrobeats music from them. So far, Kamar dropped Hajiya Toy Story, an Extended Play (EP). Followed by Guitar and a dream. While Riddim dropped Vibes with the Riddim (EP),” he said.

The Label CEO also shed more light on why he signed the two artistes and what he saw in them.

Hear him: “Music has different angles/side that can not be seen by just an artist. We picked two up to be able to give different feel/vibe. We also have plans to sign a female artist very soon.”

Speaking on what inspired his idea to kick off a record label, All-G Entertainment Label CEO revealed that music was his best friend while growing up.

“Those days, it was what I talk to and found healing in. I was listening to other music at the time and I want to be able to do the same for someone out there,” he said.

 

