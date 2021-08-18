All is not well with Northern Nigeria –Elders cry out

Northern Elders have once again cried out over the persisting socio-economic challenges, insecurity and bloodletting ravaging the country, especially the North. The group, consisting of elder statesmen, notable politicians including past governors and legislators, met on Monday in the Federal Capital Territory, under the auspices of ‘Abuja Roundtable.’

The communiqué of the group, read by the former Presidential flag bearer of the defunct National Republican Party (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa, noted that apart from the already destroyed human environment and infrastructures, the unity of the North has been extremely threatened. The group claimed their meeting was a non-artisan and non-governmental organisation founded by eminent sons and daughters of Northern Nigeria, but had to speak out over the ever evolving challenges facing the region.

The statement noted that the group was galvanising support from different stakeholders on how to strategically surmount the multi-faceted challenges, especially insecurity, facing the Northern. “As leaders, we have no difficulty admitting all is not well with Northern Nigeria and taking primary or vicarious responsibility for the current state of affairs. “We must all – leaders, followers and passive onlookers – accept our share of responsibility but, beyond that, we must collectively resolve to take action and remedy what went wrong, going forward. We owe this to ourselves and to succeeding generations who would bear the consequences of our action and inaction even though they bear no responsibility for how we got here.”

He equally stated that there is also a need for more and better coordination among the military and security agencies and between them and the civilian population. The elder statesman stressed that no effort should be spared to bring an end to the wanton deaths and destruction that have been unleashed on the region.

The statement reads in part: “We acknowledge the efforts of the relevant authorities at both the state and federal levels to deal with the difficult, complex and evolving security situation but it is becoming clear on a daily basis that a lot more of these efforts is required. “The pain, agony and unwarranted suffering of ordinary people across the region have become completely unbearable as agriculture, education, commerce and the normal rhythm of life have been severely disrupted.”

