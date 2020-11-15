Sports

All is set for Kaduna Marathon –NSM

The Chief Operating Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Seyi Johnson, has said the company and the organisers of the Kaduna Marathon 2020, are ready to have a world-class race come November 21 in the city of Kaduna.

 

The half marathon race will be the first major long distance race to be organised since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic to disrupted sports and other business across the world. Speaking on the readiness of the organisers, Johnson said if the race will come up tomorrow, they are ready for the best.

 

“With Kaduna Race, we are ready, the marathon in the city will be the first post pandemic race in Africa and everybody wants to come to Kaduna and run,” he said. “Despite the situation and so many cancellations of some of our events, we still have things to look forward to and that’s Kaduna.

 

“We already opened sales of forms for Lagos Marathon and as the COO of Nilayo Sports, I can say we now have lot of works to do and we are ready to achieve success as before.”

 

“In a nutshell, I will say Kaduna is more than 90 percent ready, I can say this because of the kind of seriousness the governor of the state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has put in to the preparations coupled by the team led by Otunba Jimi Lawal, it’s been so amazing, we are having a good synergy together, so we are looking forward to a successful race.

