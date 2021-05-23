Business

All-new K5 lauded for delivering sport, safety, luxury

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The K5 luxury sedan since its launch in Nigeria has continued to wow and creates head-turning experiences to people across the country.

 

Its wide acceptance and awe are a testament to Kia’s commitment to design, quality, and the ownership experience and shows that the brand’s dedicated philosophy of building forward-thinking sporty sedans is resonating with customers and car enthusiasts.

 

K5’s aesthetically beautiful exterior and fresh new look are cited as reasons the premium midsize sedan remains appealing to all. The eye-catching design amongst other technologically innovative features put it atop the premium midsize sedan segment in Nigeria and across the globe.

 

The impressive number of test drives K5 continues to reel in proves that the premium sedan holds an important place in a crossover- dominated market and has created a niche in the Nigeria market,” said Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Nigeria.

 

Customers’ experience after taking the new K5 for a spin, proved that they are impressed with its unique  style, well-organized interior, premium materials, sporty driving manners, and outstanding safety technology.

 

“The K5 offers the best blend of features and fun on a budget, making it the best option for car buyers. K5 has continued to give enthusiasts something to lust over at an affordable price point as it offers the best blend of features and fun on a budget, making it the preferred option for car buyers in the country” said, Olawale.

 

“Kia has a longstanding commitment to innovation, quality and driver satisfaction, and we’re honored that the Nigerian market and car owners appreciate these values in our vehicles” said Debanja Paul, Assistant Vice President Sales, Kia Nigeria.

 

The all-new Kia K5 is a fastback evolution of Kia’s global bestselling sedan, combining a striking new design with a driver-focused interior, cutting- edge technologies, and all-new powertrain options.

 

Evidently, the K5 won’t just play a central role in strengthening Kia’s presence in the global sedan segment. Almost a decade on from its game-changing predecessor, it also represents the latest milestone in Kia’s transformation into a  creator of desirable, worldclass cars.”

 

Lauded for roomy, hightech interior, sharp handling and fresh new look, the all-new K5 pleasantly surprised the market with emotional design and luxurious ride quality. Greater levels of cabin, high-tech safety features, and revised chassis characteristics mean the K5 is more relaxing, confidenceinspiring and engaging to drive than ever before.

 

The premium sedan is available in all Kia showrooms nationwide and customers can walk into any of them to take a test drive of the luxury K5.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

United Capital: Creative diversification spurs bottom-line

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Despite the effect of macroeconomic headwinds that has significantly impacted the operating landscape of financial institutions, United Capital Plc is leveraging its business diversification model to sustain shareholders’ value. CHRIS UGWU writes     Investment banking industry is one sector that is not insulated from the macroeconomic headwinds that have weakened consumer purchasing powers and […]
Business

Nigeria’ll lose $2bn diaspora remittances in 2020 –World Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The World Bank projects that Nigeria will lose $2 billion in remittances from its citizens in the diaspora.   The Migration and Development Brief 33 published by the World Bank and the Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (Knomad) projects report notedmthat Nigeria will receive $21.7 billion in remittances in 2020 as against the […]
Business

H1: FCMB Group records 26% rise in profit

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

FCMB Group Plc has again proved its resilience and capability to deliver outstanding performance and returns to customers and shareholders going by the half year results of the financial institution released recently. A statement made available to New Telegraph said for the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Group’s profit before tax (PBT) rose […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica