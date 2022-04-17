All political parties should zone presidency to South –Dakolo

King Bubaraye Dakolo is the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, Agada IV, scholar of the Nigeria Defence Academy and trained as an officer Cadet of the 38th Regular Course. He has degrees in Medicine, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Education and a Master’s Degree in International Crime, Terrorism and Global Security. Now the Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers’ Council, in this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, King Dakolo narrated the roles of the traditional institution, the rising insecurity in the country among other things

You are now the chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers’ Council. What do you think you can do differently from what your predecessors have done to move the traditional institution forward in Bayelsa State?

I didn’t necessarily come to do something different. I’m just going to be myself because I’m King Bubaraye Dakolo. I’m going to try and ensure that there is the needed harmony among citizens, between the governed and the governance, welfare of citizens, welfare of traditional rulers and ensure that government policies are respected and supported to ensure that all of us benefit from our own government at all levels.

What are the duties of the traditional rulers and how do you intend to make a difference?

The traditional rulers are the head of the culture and tradition of their people and everybody comes from one locality or the other.

It means that everyone – President, governors, ministers, all of them come from some local community somewhere and it is the culture and tradition of that place that will make you be yourself. Your dressing, the manner you speak, the manner you eat and all that.

So the traditional institution is to somehow promote the harmony that we used to enjoy. It is also to identify and perhaps take precautions when there is super imposition of undesirable cultures and traditions on the traditions of the people; to be able to see it and nip it in the board before the people get corrupted or polluted with cultures that are not theirs, thereby causing endless problems in a particular kingdom or community or culture.

So we are essentially the defenders of Nigeria. If we put all the traditional rulers across the country together, we are the one that are making Nigeria what it is and defending it.

How do you do that?

The different traditional rulers in the country are the ones that make Nigeria what Nigeria is.

If that is the case, can we say that the traditional rulers are doing their bit considering the level of insecurity in the country according to what you said?

The traditional ruler is the custodian of culture and traditions of the people. Somehow, Igbo people are still speaking the language because the traditional institution is able to maintain that. If the custodians lose it, then there will be problems. That is the extent to which the traditional institution is keeping Nigeria. Now you are very interested in talking about insecurity. The insecurity is caused by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

How?

The traditional rulers who are closest to the people play useful roles in mediating between the people and the state. They also enhance national identity, resolve conflicts and provide an institutional safety valve for often inadequate state bureaucracies. So when the state is not able to do its work smoothly, the traditional institution is managing to still help.

The traditional institution fills a huge gap in the governance of the contemporary state. But in all, it is the state that is meant to wield the legitimate authority and none else. So as a traditional ruler, I’m not supposed to beat anybody. Where such happens, it implies that the government allowed it. You can only be beaten when the government approves it.

And that is why if you report that I beat you, I will be taken to court and if it is proven, I will go to jail. Should that happen and the state is unable to stop the wielder, then that state will be termed weak. So in a weak state, somebody can wield violence and get away with it.

And that state may be fast transiting into becoming a nonstate. So Nigeria with what is going is often termed a failed state if it was ever a state in the first place. If it was a state, it means that it was wielding that monopoly of violence.

In a Nigerian state, it is only the security agencies that should deploy legitimate use of physical force. If there is lawlessness and the country is not able to bring law and order, it means that the country has failed.

So the entire violence in Nigeria is a symptom that the state has failed, otherwise the instruments of violence that the state has were supposed to be deployed to ensure that no one else is able to come and violently do anything anywhere.

If these are happening in this country every day and nobody has been punished, that means all of us have failed?

That is where the government has failed so the Federal Government has failed because it has all the security apparatus. This call is to tell them to wake up, not to identify them as having failed.

Most of these traditional rulers are not always in their domain. How do they now do the job of mediating and resolving conflicts?

From what I have said now, if you are a traditional ruler, will you go and stay in a place where everybody is an armed robber? You will not. Now who is supposed to make sure that there are no armed robbers? It is not the traditional ruler. It is the Federal Government.

So the Federal Government using those institutions of cohesion is supposed to make sure that the traditional ruler’s domain is free for him to stay. Didn’t you hear that a traditional ruler was kidnapped? Didn’t you hear that a traditional ruler was killed? So if they are being killed, do you want him to go and stay there and die?

In all of these, how do traditional institutions come in to make sure that some of these things are corrected?

The traditional rulers will tell journalists what to do so that the journalists will publish it for the whole world to hear. Let us reconcile Christianity, modernity and tradition. We know that a lot of Christian stuff have crept into tradition.

Don’t you think that as a traditionalist, you are supposed to practice and protect your tradition?

If the people’s way of life includes going to church, is there anything wrong with that? This is 2022. I have told you that we try to keep the tradition. There is no tradition that is fixed.

The culture or tradition of a people evolves in a manner that it solves the people’s problems. The idea that you people have is that you want a traditional ruler who is walking naked, that doesn’t comb his hair because traditionally 500 years ago, there was no soap.

How do we reconcile that part of our African culture that has died with this Oyibo culture?

How come modern culture has taken over African culture? They played a trick on our great grandparents and it happened when two cultures collide. The one that is more dominant will subdue the other one. The one that is trickier will dominate. In this country for instance, the Fulanis are not highest in number but they are fairly dominant.

In the world, the Jews are not in the majority but they are dominant because of the role they play. When the Europeans met with us, they came with a small trick which we fell for. The British people that colonized almost two third of the world are not many but when they were even far less, they conquered two third of the world.

In all these, are you seeing the 2023 presidential election being peaceful?

I don’t know. Whether the election will be peaceful or not is a function of the government of the day. And the government of the day is the Federal Government of Nigeria who controls the organs of cohesion.

What is your own position concerning shifting power to the South?

The South should take the opportunity. They should seize the opportunity. All the political parties should zone it to the South. Let the South people contest. They shouldn’t wait for some people to contest.

There is supposed to be a popularity contest. In a normal environment, the popular person is supposed to take the day but because of the abracadabra that has been going on, I wouldn’t know. I don’t think that citizens should legalize abracadabra. Is the electoral system transparent?

If it is not, our battle should shift towards making it transparent so that if anybody wakes up today and wants to contest, he can contest and if he is popular he will win. Elections should not be kept for people who have money from God knows where to contest. Election should be about resolving this on the pass that Nigeria is suffering from. Nigeria is supposed to be a great nation but look at us because everybody is playing a trick.

Which means zoning is not important and any competent person should take the day?

Is the system able to allow the component person to take the day? So what the people have done, they are using zoning to destabilize the system. I feel the zoning itself is a criminal system because that rotational one is because we are not together. But we can’t do that forever. We should not allow certain criminals to determine the way we live our lives.

Election is coming. What is your advice to the youths?

Let them support only popular candidates, effective and efficient people who can do the work. Do not take bribes. Don’t do thuggery for anybody. Follow the right person that you believe can do your job.

Get your PVCs and ensure that your votes count. With the new innovation in the electoral law, most likely the results will be shocking. If you think that a particular person is not doing well, go and take the form and beat him flat. Don’t come and complain from the side

