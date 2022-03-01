All progressives’ confusion (APC)

Following the happenings in the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), it is easy to understand why the country is rudderless and in a state of confusion.

APC is in a state of utter confusion, no thanks to its leadership scheming to arrive at a question rather than answer to the huge leadership gap that stares us in the face. It will get worse as the 2023 politics of who succeeds president Buhari gathers momentum.

With the recently announced time-table from the electoral umpire, it is obvious that parties have three months to select or elect those to fly their flags. APC is yet to get its adrenaline on the firing line.

It is detained by politics of exclusion rather than inclusion. It is haunted by President Buhari’s endorsement of Senator Adamu Abdullahi, who appears to be the last of the mohicans in the National Party of Nigeria’s fame.

He was a former Governor of Nasarawa state and also served in the NPN’s government led by Late Shehu Aliyu Shagari. He belongs to the category of those derisively called “ancestors” on account of their age and waning energy to cope with the pressure of work.

APC is presently in a state of confusion, reason why I entitled this piece that way. A party that is unable to put its house in order cannot boast of helping the country stabilise its factions and factors.

The party appears destined for implosion but bound together by collective sins of those actors who have feasted immeasurably on our collective sweat. The leadership of the party is tactless and rudderless, the same way the leadership of the country is embroiled in leadership atrophy. No initiatives, it is a matter of political greed and egocentric plotting of one faction against the other, each group trying effortlessly to outsmart the other. The president carries the entire votes of the delegates in the name of consensus. They waited for him for so long, to hear his preference for chairman of the party.

At the eleventh hour, because he hadn’t taken a stand, the convention of the party was abruptly postponed for one month in a feat of utter political confusion. On the one hand, they preach inclusion, on the other hand they practice exclusion. Because they are unable to get their politics right, their approach to governance is on perpetual summersault.

They drool around like cattle without shepherd, seeking to plot the political downfall of those who were benefactors to General Buhari in 2015. They celebrate the game of trying to outdo one another.

In flowing gown, agbada, and in smart suits, you see APC Governors relocating to Abuja, from one home to the other, in search for a road map simply because they wouldn’t want some.of their erstwhile benefactors to have a stranglehold on the party.

Just as the preparation to get the convention activated, they announced postponement. When they were undecided of their destination, they made an indefinite postponement only to turn back later to declare March 26th as the new date. Governor Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State has not only abandoned his state, he has temporarily relocated to Abuja to furnish the living room of 2023 presidential politics and national chairmanship of the APC.

As a political architect, who is vested with the responsibility of constructing the leadership architecture of the party, he has become more interested in his new fond role than the one he was elected to lead. Everyday, the party slips a bit further into its cesspit of confusion.

Policemen who ought to be in the forest in response to the challenges of banditry and kidnapping, are heavily populated in APC headquarters trying to maintain peace and order, each time unpopular decision flies out from the windows of its uncoordinated leadership.

When the adhoc leadership met with President Buhari to take position on a number of issues, they left with hushed tones and murmurs. Because they appear to be gang of sinuous fawns, no one had the guts to challenge the president on his preferences.

But the meeting put paid to a number of name-dropping, and for once, it was obvious the party is not certain of its destination. When such a party tries to recruit a leadership for the country, you can imagine what manner of person that would be.

A party that is unable to organise itself in a proper way, that is unable to conduct a simple exercise of electing her executives, cannot bequeath to Nigerians a leadership with a sense of organisation.

Such a leader will be a product of confusion. An adhoc leadership that is seemingly plotting to superintend over the primary election, can only produce more confusion and unfinished business. United by default, driven by inordinate ambition, the party oligarchs are running from pillar to post trying to implant a regime that will be pliable to an outgoing president whose understanding of politics is analogous to modern expectations.

This is the bane of third world political schemes that promote individuals rather than systems that can outlive individuals. It is the same reason why every aspirant in APC for the number one position in Nigeria is waiting for the president’s body language. A president that is languidly stiff can hardly show his body language.

Nigeria is in a state of leadership confusion just like the ruling party. Nigerians in Ukraine are stranded as well as helpless. We operate as if we have no president.

As we were swimming in such unfriendly diplomatic nostalgic feelings, thinking how we can bring our citizens back home, we were being fed with the arrogant menu of one Prince Isa Bayero, son of the Emir of Kano, who was dishing out instruction to Airpeace Airlines for failing to delay a flight for his father. Wonders shall never end in Nigeria. Aside from giving 72hours ultimatum, the impudence and arrogance of his directives are part of the inherent abuses in a nepotistic system driven by a sense of entitlement.

If you want to venerate an Emir with magisterial and majestic aplomb, you need to buy him a private jet or at best hire a jet for him each time he intends to travel outside his domain. Getting him into a commercial plane with many passengers means that the Emir is one driven by subliminal humility and not arrogance.

I have not heard from the Emir what he feels about his son’s outburst but from the tone of the so-called directive, it is obvious Nigeria’s moral rectitude has been grossly eroded. Culture is predominantly a regional thing, cocooned within your conclave and not to dominate another’s space.

What is culture to you, maybe a piece of ice cream for another. Being a Prince also comes with a lot of humility, comportment, and discipline. Those and many others are the attributes of Princehood, not blowing hot air over nothing.

A tiger does not profess his tigritude, so to speak. I will dwell more on this next week. The APC must not rock the boat through its actions and inactions. It must not desperately indulge in acts that can alter the applecart. The level of desperation to supplant a successor by crook or hook has the tendency to generate unnecessary vibrations and political tremors that can unsettle an already polarised polity.

By 2023, we expect to see a political process that would be an improvement on previous others, especially that of 2015 when an incumbent was defeated without bloodshed. APC must put the national interest far and above its own individual interest in trying to plot its way to power. If Nigerians are showing disdain for its several plots, the APC must not insist on having its way.

Election is the crux of any democracy. It enables the citizens the opportunity to speak through their thumbs without equivocation. Nigeria is looking like a lawless country where intimidation, harassment and threats are taking the centrestage, where dialogue is reduced to the background and tempers often flared at the slightest provocation.

Nigeria is presently polarised along ethnic and religious lines, but with a credible election both at the party and national levels, the tendency to get some respite becomes instructive. This is why we must be ready as stakeholders, in the political process, to engage the elections with a sense of nationalism and patriotism.

President Buhari has lowered the bar in our leadership emanations. I do hope APC is able to conduct its convention on March 26th, 2022 as proposed. We need some stability in the system.

We need robust engagement and collective bargaining. If we allow selfish and parochial interest to derail our focus on the national objectives, the hapless citizenry suffers the pains.

But a party that is unable to get its acts together, cannot midwife a process that will birth a leadership for the country. It is suggestive of the rejection APC may suffer in the 2023 election. It is already showing from the by-election results despite the militarised posture of APC oligarchs.

