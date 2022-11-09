Sports

All set for 2022 Adron Game

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All is now set for the sixth edition of Adron Games with the theme “The fit are the Best.” According to a press release by Adron Games 2022 Media Consultant, Segun Adebowale, this year’s edition which is scheduled to take place between tomorrow and Sunday, in Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) will feature18 sporting events, including Football, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Basketball as well as other track and field events.

Some of the regions that will compete at the event are Eko (Lagos Island), Capital (Lagos Mainland), Northern, Gateway (Ogun), Oyo, Living Fountain (Osun & Ekiti). Others are Head Office, Directorate of Construction Estate Properties and Acquisition as well as Adron Contractors and Vendors. ADRON Games is an annual fitness and bonding initiative by ADRON Homes, a leading real estate and property development company in Nigeria, which brings many stakeholders together and promote fitness among the workers, contractors, home owners and the public. According to the Director General, Business Strategy of the company, Mr. Ayodeji Ojo- Omoniyi, “At Adron Homes and Properties, we believe that a fit generation is a healthy generation and the fit are indeed the best. “Since we started the Adron Games in 2016, it has continued to grow in leaps and bounds and we have also rotated the Games in different states on a yearly basis.

This year, ‘Éko lokan’ and the Games is featuringBeauty Pageant, Mr.& Miss Adron Games 2022 for the first time. “This shows that we are continually evolving and developing, fashioning innovations to make the Games more exciting on a yearly basis and I can assure you that this will be the best year ever for us.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Chelsea beat Foxes to boost Champions League hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

*Brighton come back to upset 10-man Man City *Cavani scores stunner in Man Utd draw, Leeds sink Saints Chelsea beat Leicester City to boost their Champions League hopes – and leave the Foxes in danger of missing out. Just three days after Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final, Chelsea got some measure of revenge […]
Sports

GOtv delights fans with Inter, Juve clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Italian Serie A and Premier League matches continue this weekend with GOtv bringing all matches live to its customers from 15 to 18 January 2021. The standout matches from this weekend’s Serie A action will be showing on Saturday. Bologna vs Hellas Verona will air live at 3pm, while Torino vs Spezia will be showing […]
Sports

UEFA League: Atletico need to find team spirit to beat United – Simeone

Posted on Author Reporter

  LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid have had an inconsistent season so far but are finally showing some fighting spirit as they prepare to host Manchester United in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday, coach Diego Simeone has said. Atletico have struggled domestically as they sit fifth in the LaLiga standings but put […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica