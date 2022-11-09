All set for 2022 Adron Game

All is now set for the sixth edition of Adron Games with the theme “The fit are the Best.” According to a press release by Adron Games 2022 Media Consultant, Segun Adebowale, this year’s edition which is scheduled to take place between tomorrow and Sunday, in Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) will feature18 sporting events, including Football, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Basketball as well as other track and field events.

Some of the regions that will compete at the event are Eko (Lagos Island), Capital (Lagos Mainland), Northern, Gateway (Ogun), Oyo, Living Fountain (Osun & Ekiti). Others are Head Office, Directorate of Construction Estate Properties and Acquisition as well as Adron Contractors and Vendors. ADRON Games is an annual fitness and bonding initiative by ADRON Homes, a leading real estate and property development company in Nigeria, which brings many stakeholders together and promote fitness among the workers, contractors, home owners and the public. According to the Director General, Business Strategy of the company, Mr. Ayodeji Ojo- Omoniyi, “At Adron Homes and Properties, we believe that a fit generation is a healthy generation and the fit are indeed the best. “Since we started the Adron Games in 2016, it has continued to grow in leaps and bounds and we have also rotated the Games in different states on a yearly basis.

This year, ‘Éko lokan’ and the Games is featuringBeauty Pageant, Mr.& Miss Adron Games 2022 for the first time. “This shows that we are continually evolving and developing, fashioning innovations to make the Games more exciting on a yearly basis and I can assure you that this will be the best year ever for us.’’

