All set for 3rd Keshi U-17 tourney in Benin

All is now set for the 3rd edition of the Stephen Keshi U-17 Memorial tourney that holds in Benin City, between December 1 and 5 in the Edo state capital, organisers have revealed. Already, the event lecture titled “The Eagle of the Big Boss”, has been scheduled and will be delivered by former Nigerian international Sam Sodje at the Stephen Keshi Vocational and Training Centre in Benin City on December 1, preceding the event proper that will feature youth teams from across the country. Chairman, of the Keshi Board of Trustees, Dr. Brown Ogbeifun and Secretary, Austin Popo, said the title of the lecture was chosen as a means to prop up youths of the football game and develop discipline for the game, for which, Keshi stood for during his playing career. Teams from across the federation are expected to take part in the tournament but organisers have toned down the number of teams because of the effect of Covid-19 and the short period that the even has to prepared for and hold.
International roundup: Giroud goes past Platini in France all-time scoring charts
*Striker scores twice in 7-1 win on his 100th cap *Mexico beat Holland, Germany draw 3-3 with Turkey Olivier Giroud became France’s second highest all-time top scorer on Wednesday in a 7-1 win over Ukraine, scoring twice to leapfrog Michel Platini’s total of 42 goals, and is now gunning for Thierry Henry’s all-time record of 51. “I feel […]
Travel bans could force clubs to forfeit European games next season
Clubs participating in next season’s European competitions could be made to forfeit matches if they fail to inform UEFA of travel restrictions. It comes as European football’s governing body said it would publish a list of known travel restrictions between countries before the start of each draw, reports Sky Sports. Clubs would then have […]
Rivers to inaugurate committee on Wike pre-season Soccer Tourney
The Rivers State Ministry of Sports will on Monday, October 19, 2020, inaugurate a committee to organise the 2nd edition of Gov Wike Pre-Season Tournament. The inauguration, expected to be performed by the Rivers Sports Commissioner, Hon Boma Iyaye, at the Conference Room of the Ministry, will have in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour […]
