All set for Diri Scrabble Championship

The Bayelsa State government has said that they are now set to host

the first-ever Governor Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship taking place this weekend which will attract amost 400 participants from across Nigeria and Europe.

The championship will also attract former world champion, Wellington Jighere while no fewer than four former African champions have also booked their participation for the showpiece tournament.

The three-day championship is sanctioned by the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) with some of its officials already in the state to ensure a hitch-free competition. which holds in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital .

Chairman of the Bayelsa State Scrabble Association (BYSA), Daniel Alabrah, who confirmed this to journalists in Yenagoa, said the scrabble community in the state was upbeat and that preparations were in the final stages.

Alabrah, who is also the Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, said the interest from secondary schools in the state was quite encouraging and that many schools have equally registered their students.

Alabrah however noted that sponsorship for the championship had been a challenge even as he commended Governor Diri, for his commitment to sports development and for encouraging youth participation in sports generally.

He assured of adequate security as the police command had been informed about the championship.

He also said the 8pm curfew in the state would not affect the event as games would end before the deadline.

Like this: Like Loading...