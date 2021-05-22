All set for inaugural AFN/ MoC Invitational in Lagos

All roads will lead to the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State, today Saturday, May 22, for the inaugural edition of the AFN/ MoC Invitational which will feature a total of 312 athletes competing across 16 Track and Field events at the oneday meeting. According to the CEO of Making of Champions, the organizer of the meet, “The AFN/MoC Invitational is an inaugural event that we’ve launched to help athletes in Nigeria and across Africa to have more opportunities to qualify for international competitions such as the Olympics and World U-20 Championships and we’re very happy to put this event on.

“As you all know we’ve been doing the MoC Grand Prix for about three years now. We had the third edition in March where athletes qualified for the Olympics and the World U-20 Championships. “It’s been a very tough couple of years for sports, especially with COVID-19, and with the world coming out of that and making a final push towards the Olympics, we felt that there was need for more competitions in Nigeria.” Although the majority of Athletes will be storming Lagos from across Nigeria, Athletes from up to 10 countries have also registered their intention to attend the competition, including Kenya, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Togo, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Senegal and Uganda. The Track events to be featured are the Men’s & Women’s 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 100/110m Hurdles & 400m Hurdles, while the Field events include the Women’s Long Jump, Men’s Triple Jump and Women’s Shot Put.

Like this: Like Loading...