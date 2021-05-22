Sports

All set for inaugural AFN/ MoC Invitational in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All roads will lead to the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State, today Saturday, May 22, for the inaugural edition of the AFN/ MoC Invitational which will feature a total of 312 athletes competing across 16 Track and Field events at the oneday meeting. According to the CEO of Making of Champions, the organizer of the meet, “The AFN/MoC Invitational is an inaugural event that we’ve launched to help athletes in Nigeria and across Africa to have more opportunities to qualify for international competitions such as the Olympics and World U-20 Championships and we’re very happy to put this event on.

“As you all know we’ve been doing the MoC Grand Prix for about three years now. We had the third edition in March where athletes qualified for the Olympics and the World U-20 Championships. “It’s been a very tough couple of years for sports, especially with COVID-19, and with the world coming out of that and making a final push towards the Olympics, we felt that there was need for more competitions in Nigeria.” Although the majority of Athletes will be storming Lagos from across Nigeria, Athletes from up to 10 countries have also registered their intention to attend the competition, including Kenya, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Togo, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Senegal and Uganda. The Track events to be featured are the Men’s & Women’s 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 100/110m Hurdles & 400m Hurdles, while the Field events include the Women’s Long Jump, Men’s Triple Jump and Women’s Shot Put.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Tricky ties at Southampton, Emirates

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

Carlo Ancelotti takes his Everton to the South of England to take on Southampton which will see a severe test of his side’s unbeaten record at St. Mary’s.   Although the Saints presently lie 12th on the table, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side has shown that when they are on their game they are more than a […]
Sports

NFF plans Germany friendly for Eagles

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Super Eagles may play a high-profile friendly match with Germany during the next FIFA window in June, New Telegraph can confirm.   The Nigeria Football Federation has been working on friendly matches for the team after the world football governing body FIFA sanctioned the postponement of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers in Africa from […]
Sports

EPL: Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Danny Welbeck scored the winner with a spectacular overhead kick as Watford came from behind to beat Norwich and move four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Norwich, who remain bottom of the table and are now 10 points behind the 17th-placed Hornets, will be relegated if they lose to West Ham […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica