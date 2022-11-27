All set for inauguration of new govt in Osun

Metro & Crime

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The stage is now set for the official inauguration of Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke as the 6th democratically elected Governor of Osun State.

The Osogbo Township Stadium, venue of the inauguration, is already wearing a new look and it has already become the center of different activities as at the time of filing this report.

Enthusiastic residents of the state, who are eagerly awaiting the new government, have been seen filing into the stadium as early as 7am while observing security checks at the gate.

The stadium has been beautifully decorated with the traditional colours of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) red, white and green.

To say the main bowl of the Osogbo township stadium is electrifying is an understatement as the excitement in the air is such that can be seen and grabbed.

Some of the early entrants into the stadium who spoke with New Telegraph could not hold back their obvious joy as they expressed joy and delight that the day of the inauguration has finally arrived.

They expressed gratitude to God for allowing them see the day they have been expecting, while thanking God that their votes counted at the end of the day.

 

