All Set for Its 24H Spa Debut Is Squadra Corse Garage Italia

Squadra Corse Garage Italia is set to make its Total 24 Hours of Spa debut in July with a Ferrari 488 GT3 and the team’s full season Blancpain GT World Challenge America driver lineup of Caesar Bacarella and Martin Fuentes.

A third driver will be confirmed soon for the Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale-associated team, which will once again race with partnership support from Hublot, Alpha Prime, Maxim Magazine, and Italian Independent.

Bacarella and Fuentes currently lead the Am points in World Challenge America competition despite missing the most recent round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, and the duo teamed to win nine of ten races a year ago en route to the SprintX Am championship.

This marks the first Spa appearance for the team as well as both Fuentes and Bacarella. Both drivers said they look forward to the challenge of the famous Spa circuit.

“Spa is an amazing track, and the 24 Hour is one of the most iconic events in GT competition,” said Bacarella.

“We’ve gone from sprint races to the longer Blancpain GT Americas events, and now I’m really looking forward to finding out what it takes to be successful in a race like this.

“Especially at a track like Spa, I think this will be an incredible experience and I’m eager to get there and get going.”

Fuentes said the team’s success in North American competition has him confident as they prepare to head to one of the most prestigious sports car races on European soil.

“This team has done an amazing job since day one and I’m thrilled for this chance to compete in this event for Squadra Corse Garage Italia,” said Fuentes.

“What else can you say about Spa? It is a place that all the drivers rave about, and to be a part of this event with this team driving a Ferrari, I could not be more excited!”

