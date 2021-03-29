News

All Set for Its 24H Spa Debut Is Squadra Corse Garage Italia

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on All Set for Its 24H Spa Debut Is Squadra Corse Garage Italia

Squadra Corse Garage Italia is set to make its Total 24 Hours of Spa debut in July with a Ferrari 488 GT3 and the team’s full season Blancpain GT World Challenge America driver lineup of Caesar Bacarella and Martin Fuentes.
A third driver will be confirmed soon for the Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale-associated team, which will once again race with partnership support from Hublot, Alpha Prime, Maxim Magazine, and Italian Independent.
Bacarella and Fuentes currently lead the Am points in World Challenge America competition despite missing the most recent round at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, and the duo teamed to win nine of ten races a year ago en route to the SprintX Am championship.

This marks the first Spa appearance for the team as well as both Fuentes and Bacarella. Both drivers said they look forward to the challenge of the famous Spa circuit.
“Spa is an amazing track, and the 24 Hour is one of the most iconic events in GT competition,” said Bacarella.

“We’ve gone from sprint races to the longer Blancpain GT Americas events, and now I’m really looking forward to finding out what it takes to be successful in a race like this.
“Especially at a track like Spa, I think this will be an incredible experience and I’m eager to get there and get going.”
Fuentes said the team’s success in North American competition has him confident as they prepare to head to one of the most prestigious sports car races on European soil.
“This team has done an amazing job since day one and I’m thrilled for this chance to compete in this event for Squadra Corse Garage Italia,” said Fuentes.
“What else can you say about Spa? It is a place that all the drivers rave about, and to be a part of this event with this team driving a Ferrari, I could not be more excited!”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Low tide slows work to clear Suez ship blockage; traffic jam builds

Posted on Author Reporter

  Low tide overnight has slowed efforts to dislodge a 400-metre long, 224,000-tonne container vessel that has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created the world’s largest shipping jam. The Ever Given vessel ran aground diagonally across the single-lane stretch of the southern canal on Tuesday morning after losing the ability […]
News

Imo North: Voters can track results on INEC result portal, says REC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Voters for the Imo North Senatorial by-election scheduled for October 31 would be able to track results of the election online, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.   This was disclosed by the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Francis Ezeonu while interacting with newsmen in his office ahead of the Imo North […]
News

Actress Mabel Oboh emerges ADC guber candidate in Edo State

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Actress Mabel Oboh emerges ADC guber candidate in Edo State The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced Nollywood actress and veteran broadcaster, Princess Mabel Oboh as its candidate for the Edo gubernatorial elections scheduled for September 19, 2020. This is coming after the withdrawal of Dr. Benjamin Akhigbe from the race.     In a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica