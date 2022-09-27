Sports

All set for ‘Odegbami Day’ at Ikoyi Club

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

All is now set for the exhibition tennis match to celebrate the 7oth birthday of Nigeria’s football legend, Chief Segun Odegbami.

 

The event slated for Ikoyi Club 1938 is billed fortomorrow and it is being put together by a committee of friends of the former international.

Odegbami, who clocked 70 years few weeks ago was a member of the 1980 African Nations Cup team of the then Green Eagles. After retirement, he has been able to keep fit by taking part in other sports, one of which is tennis.

And so his fellow tennis playing friends at the Ikoyi Club have concluded arrangements to honour the national icon. Reputable Journalist, Mr. Tunde Fagbenle, is the chairman of the committee which also has Labisi Abayomi, Wale Opejin, Kayode Muyiwa, Mr. Sesan Dada, Mr. Daisy Olotu, Felix Awogu and Victor Onyenkpa. Evans Uko is the secretary.

Fagbenle noted that Odegbami deserved all the honours he could get for making Nigeria proud in his playing days and even beyond. “Big Seg is a role model to many young ones in sports and even in other areas of endevours. He is an active person in the club too and an all-round jolly good fellow.

 

We are proud to have him around us and that informed this event we are organizing for him on Wednesday,” Fagbenle said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tennis: Alcaraz downs Djokovic in thriller to reach final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Carlos Alcaraz believes the sky is the limit after becoming the first player to beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same tournament on clay as he stormed into the Madrid Open final on Saturday. The 19-year-old Spaniard reached his second ATP Masters final in five weeks and claimed his first win over […]
Sports

We need private partnership to develop sports, says Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has declared that the best model to developing Nigerian sports is through Private Public partnerships that resonates with what obtains in advanced countries.   The Minister made this assertion at the weekend after he visited the Ilaji Sports facilities at Oloyo town Akanran, Ona Ara […]
Sports

Dare commends teenage gymnast, Onusiriuka, for gold medal feat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has showered encomiums on 11-year-old Stephanie Onusiriuka, who won gold on Saturday night at the ongoing Africa Gymnastics championships in Pretoria, South Africa.   An elated Dare said the ministry’s persistent attention to grassroots sports development was mirrored in the teenager’s huge success at the continental […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica