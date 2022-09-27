All set for ‘Odegbami Day’ at Ikoyi Club

All is now set for the exhibition tennis match to celebrate the 7oth birthday of Nigeria’s football legend, Chief Segun Odegbami.

The event slated for Ikoyi Club 1938 is billed fortomorrow and it is being put together by a committee of friends of the former international.

Odegbami, who clocked 70 years few weeks ago was a member of the 1980 African Nations Cup team of the then Green Eagles. After retirement, he has been able to keep fit by taking part in other sports, one of which is tennis.

And so his fellow tennis playing friends at the Ikoyi Club have concluded arrangements to honour the national icon. Reputable Journalist, Mr. Tunde Fagbenle, is the chairman of the committee which also has Labisi Abayomi, Wale Opejin, Kayode Muyiwa, Mr. Sesan Dada, Mr. Daisy Olotu, Felix Awogu and Victor Onyenkpa. Evans Uko is the secretary.

Fagbenle noted that Odegbami deserved all the honours he could get for making Nigeria proud in his playing days and even beyond. “Big Seg is a role model to many young ones in sports and even in other areas of endevours. He is an active person in the club too and an all-round jolly good fellow.

We are proud to have him around us and that informed this event we are organizing for him on Wednesday,” Fagbenle said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...