All set for U-13 JOF Kids Cup final

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…as Ayo Babes, Junior Arsenal Clash

 

All is now set for the final of the second edition of the JOF U-13 Kids Cup final at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos.

 

The final will see Ayo Babes of Ajeromi trade tackles with Junior Arsenal for the N300,000 prize money at stake.

 

Apart from the trophy to be won and the money for the winner, the team that finish second will be going home with N200,000 while the third and fourth place team will be going home with N150,000 and N100,000 respectively.

 

To get to the final, Ayo Babes of Ajeromi beat Prince Boys of Lekki 2-0, while AZ Zola Babes from Ijegun could not withstand Jnr. Arsenal in the second semifinal cracker that ended 3-1.

 

The third place match between Boys of Lekki and AZ Zola Babes from Ijegun will precede the final on Sunday, May 2. Meanwhile, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JOF Nigeria Limited, the sponsor of the tournament, Dr. Olusegun Olugboyegun, has said they will be considering adding women team to the competition ahead of the next edition.

 

The CEO, who was represented at a press conference recently by the company’s Director of Strategic Support Services, Adeyinka Adetunji, revealed that they are going to consider the calls for adding girls as to align with the spirit of gender equality.

 

He also said they will also look at the possibility of awarding scholarship to the best players from the competition as a means of encouraging them to balance football with their education

Our Correspondent
