All-Share Index advances by 0.29%

Equities on the Lagos bourse edged higher yesterday as the benchmark index advanced by 0.29 per cent to close at 55,670.24 points. Telco heavyweight, AIRTELAFRI (+0.89%), was the major driver of the market’s positive performance. The gain puts the index on track for a weekly gain.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 8.62 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N88.05 billion to close at N30.33 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 50.45 per cent. A total of 206.11 million shares valued at N3.26 billion were exchanged in 4,385 deals.

TRANSCORP (-7.97%) led the volume chart with 29.75 million units traded while AIRTELAFRI (+0.89%) led the value chart in deals worth N959.11 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.75-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones.

T R A N S C O R P (-7.97%) topped 20 others on the laggard’s log while DANGSUGAR (+9.94%) led eleven 11 others on the laggard’s table

