All-Share Index advances by 0.62%

Equities on the Lagos bourse edged higher yesterday as the benchmark index advanced by 0.62 per cent to close at 52,048.85 points, the highest point since 21 July 21, 2022. Gains in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+2.33%), as well as Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+2.87%), GTCO (+2.08%) and FBNH (+2.22%), offset selloff in AIRTELAFRI (-0.64%) to keep the market in green. As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 1.56 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦173.74 billion to close at ₦28.35 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session with the value of transactions down by 5.32 per cent. A total of 211.74m shares valued at ₦7.73 billion were exchanged in 3,462 deals. MANSARD (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 26.25 million units traded while AIRTELAFRI (-0.64%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦4.14 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 4.83- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. INTBREW (+8.60%) led 28 others on the gainer’s table, while FTNCOCOA (-3.57%) topped five others on the laggard’s log.

 

