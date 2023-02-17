All-Share Index closes positive, up 2bps

Activity on the Lagos bourse was, yesterday, mixed, albeit with a bullish tilt as the benchmark index closed marginally higher (+0.02%) at 54,520.20 points. Gains in ZENITHBANK (+0.59%), GTCO (+0.20%) and NB (+1.23%) offset the declines in WAPCO (-2.44%) and FBNH (-0.43%). Subsequently, the market remains on track for a weekly gain. The yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 6.38 per cent, while the market capitalisation rose by N7.53 billion to close at N29.70 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 17.28 per cent. A total of 125.86 million shares valued at N3.60 billion were exchanged in 2,670 deals. GTCO (+0.20%) led the volume chart with 19.17 million units traded while DANGCEM (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.95 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.18-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. COURTVILLE (-9.62%) topped twelve (12) others on the laggard’s log while JAPAULGOLD (+7.14%) led ten (10) others on the leader’s table.

