All-Share Index closes up, gains 0.35%

The local bourse bounced back yesterday as the benchmark index closed at 55,801.14 points. Increased investor interest in DANGCEM (+1.79%) and MTNN (+0.60%) offset the sell-off in WAPCO (-1.49%) and FBNH (-0.89%). Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) rose to 8.88 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N107.43 billion to close at N30.40 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 44.31 per cent. A total of 152.74 million shares valued at N3.57 billion were exchanged in 3,293 deals. UBA (-1.75%) led the volume chart with 15.00 million units traded while DANGCEM (+1.79%) led the value chart in deals worth N2.09 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.07-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. Top in the gainers’ table is TRANSEXPR with 9.88 per cent gain to close at N 0.89 k per share. CUTIX followed with 8.50 per cent to close at N2.17k per share. FTNCOCOA appreciated by 7.69 per cent to close at N 0.28k per share. SOVRENINS was up by 7.14 per cent to close at N 0.30k per share. HONYFLOUR made a 6.39% gain to sell at N 2.33k per share. On the losers chart, MRS shed 9.98 per cent to close at N27.95k per share. ABCTRANS N was down by 7.89 per cent to close at N0.35k per share. CHAMS dipped by 7.41 per cent to close at N0.25k per share. The share price of ARDOVA was down by 6.20 per cent to close at N17.40k per share.

