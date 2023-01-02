All-Share Index closes year positive, up 19.98% y/y

Sunday Ojeme In the final trading day of the year, the bulls maintained their grip over the market to close the week in the green. As a result, the All-Share Index gained 1.89 per cent – the largest single day gain in the month – to close at 51,251.06 points, the highest level since July 25. The overall market was driven by gains in AIRTELAFRI (+9.88%), GEREGU (+6.66%) and PRESCO (+10.00%) as investors begin to take positions ahead of FY’22 earning season. Having gained in all five trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 3.59 per cent higher w/w, its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Over the course of the year, some of the top performers include PZ (+86.07% y/y), GUINNESS (+77.69% y/y), AIRTELAFRI (+71.20% y/y), FIDELITYBK (+70.59% y/y) and SEPLAT (+69.23% y/y), while some of the laggards include HONYFLOUR (-31.18% y/y), NESTLE (-29.33% y/y), UNILEVER (-20.00% y/y), NB (-18.00% y/y) and GTCO (-11.54% y/y). In summary, the NGX Exchange finished the year, up 19.98 per cent y/y – the third consecutive annual gain, while the market capitalsation added N5.62 trillion y/y to close at N27.92 trillion.
DMO: We need to upscale Sukuk for projects
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said that it is working on options to ensure that the proceed of the next Sukuk bond issuance targeted for this year will be channeled for revenue generating projects. Patience Oniha, Director- General, Debt Management Office, who stated this yesterday at IFN Nigeria OnAir Roadshow, said Sukuk issuance to […]
World Bank: Encouraging subsidy removal for Nigeria’s economic growth
The World Bank recently issued a dire warning on the state of Nigeria’s economy, predicting that both the federal and state governments would be unable to pay salaries from next year, if the subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) is not scrapped by February. TONY CHUKWUNYEM writes on the Bretton Woods institution’s stance that removing […]
Union Bank’s CEO, Emuwa, retires in March
The Board of Union Bank Nigeria Plc. yesterday announced that, after eight years leading the bank, its Chief Executive Officer, Emeka Emuwa, has communicated his decision to retire from the bank on March 31, 2021. As a result, the Board has appointed Emeka Okonkwo, an Executive Director, currently leading the bank’s Corporate Banking business, to […]
