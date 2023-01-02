Business

All-Share Index closes year positive, up 19.98% y/y

Posted on

Sunday Ojeme In the final trading day of the year, the bulls maintained their grip over the market to close the week in the green. As a result, the All-Share Index gained 1.89 per cent – the largest single day gain in the month – to close at 51,251.06 points, the highest level since July 25. The overall market was driven by gains in AIRTELAFRI (+9.88%), GEREGU (+6.66%) and PRESCO (+10.00%) as investors begin to take positions ahead of FY’22 earning season. Having gained in all five trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 3.59 per cent higher w/w, its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Over the course of the year, some of the top performers include PZ (+86.07% y/y), GUINNESS (+77.69% y/y), AIRTELAFRI (+71.20% y/y), FIDELITYBK (+70.59% y/y) and SEPLAT (+69.23% y/y), while some of the laggards include HONYFLOUR (-31.18% y/y), NESTLE (-29.33% y/y), UNILEVER (-20.00% y/y), NB (-18.00% y/y) and GTCO (-11.54% y/y). In summary, the NGX Exchange finished the year, up 19.98 per cent y/y – the third consecutive annual gain, while the market capitalsation added N5.62 trillion y/y to close at N27.92 trillion.

 

