All-Share Index crosses 50,000 points, up 0.78%

Yesterday, the domestic bourse sustained the Santa Claus rally, crossing the 50,000 psychological mark. The benchmark index gained 0.78 per cent to settle at 50,300.00 points, the highest point since August 8. Investors’ interests in MTNN (+0.47%), NESTLE (+10.00%), SEPLAT (+4.76%), NB (+9.04%) and GEREGU (+10.00%) buoyed the broad market’s strong performance. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 17.75 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N212.32 billion to close at N27.40 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 102.36 per cent.

A total of 490.48 million shares valued at N7.75 billion were exchanged in 4,480 deals. FBNH (-6.36%) led the volume chart and value charts with 271.36 million units traded in deals worth N3.20 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 3.88-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. NESTLE (+10.00%) topped 31 others on the gainer’s log, while LIVESTOCK (-8.40%) led eight others on the laggard’s table.

