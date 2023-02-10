Business

All-Share Index declines by 0.12%

The bears yesterday dominated the domestic bourse as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.12 per cent to settle at 54,359.90 points. The market’s weak performance was primarily driven by selloff in ZENITHBANK (-0.40%), GTCO (-0.20%), NB (-2.63%) and GEREGU (-2.44%). Nevertheless, the mar-ket remains on track for another weekly gain. As a result, the ASI’s yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 6.07 per cent and the market capitalisation lost ₦36.57 billion to close at ₦29.61 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 67.69 per cent.

A total of 222.58 million shares valued at ₦3.04 billion were exchanged in 3,287 deals. GTCO (-0.20%) led the volume and value charts with 22.32 million shares traded in deals worth ₦560.37 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.88-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. GLAXOSMITH (-7.91%) topped 14 others on the laggard’s log, while CHAMS (+8.33%) led seven others on the leader’s table.

 

