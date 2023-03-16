All-Share Index dips further, down 0.42%

Bearish sentiments drove the domestic bourse yesterday as the NGX All-Share Index closed 0.42 per cent lower to 55,490.20 points, marking its fourth successive session decline. Sell-off in ZENITHBANK (-4.60%), GTCO (-0.79%) and GEREGU (-6.46%) underpinned the market’s weak performance. As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 8.27 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N126.76 billion to close at N30.23 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 21.02 per cent. A total of 181.19 million shares valued at N3.41 billion were exchanged in 3,908 deals. GTCO (-0.79%) led the volume and value charts with 33.85m units traded in deals worth N841.95 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 2.25-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. UCAP (-9.30%) topped 17 others on the laggard’s log, while NGXGROUP (+4.87%) led seven others on the leader’s table
