All-Share Index edges higher by 0.11% as bulls dominate

The rising share price of Fidelity Bank (+4.92 per cent), Flourmill (+2.75 per cent), BUACEMENT (+2.69 per cent), UBA (+1,39 per cent) and ACCESSCORP (+2.41 per cent) offset selloffs in ZENITHBANK (-2.97 per cent) and FBNH (-3.59 per cent) to extend the bullish run on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The All-Share index gained 0.11 per cent to settle at 49,889.88 points On-the-whole, the gain puts the index on track for its second consecutive weekly gain. As a result, the All Share Index’s Year-To- Date (YTD) return rose to 16.79 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N28.79 billion to close at N26.91 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 37.63 per cent.

A total of 229.12 million shares valued at N1.75 billion were ex-changed in 3,575 deals. STERLING BANK (-4.52 per cent), for the second straight session, led the volume chart with 109.0 million units traded, while GTCO (+0.00 per cent) led the value chart in deals worth N680 million. Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UPDC (+5.00) topped eleven (11) others on the leader’s log, while TRANSCORP (-7.08 per cent) led nine others on the laggard’s table.

