All-Share Index edges higher, up 0.27%

The domestic bourse maintained the bull run bringing the benchmark index up by 0.27 per cent to close at 52,235.88 points. Buying interest in BUAFOODS (+5.88%), ZENITHBANK (+1.11%) and STANBIC (+0.54%) offset losses in GTCO (-0.40%), WAPCO (-0.83%) and NB (-10.00%). Accordingly, the market remains on track for its first weekly gain in the month. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 1.92 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N75.28 billion to close at N28.44 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 9.52 per cent. A total of 2.33 billion shares valued at N17.62 billion were exchanged in 6,958 deals. A C C E S S C O R P (-3.38%) led the volume and value charts with 1.23 billion units traded in deals worth N12.51 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.40- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. H O N Y F L O U R (+10.00%) topped 20 others on the leader’s log while NB (-10.00%) topped 14 others on the laggard’s table.

