All-Share Index ends winning streak, loses 0.13%

The domestic bourse yesterday ended its four-day winning streak as the benchmark index shed 0.13% to close at 48,365.14 points. Sell-off in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-2.27%), as well as GTCO (-0.48%), and WAPCO (-0.46%) underpinned the market’s weak performance despite gains in BUACEMENT (+2.44%), ZENITHBANK (+0.23%) and UBA (+0.69%). Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 13.22 per cent, while market capitalisation lost N33.42 billion to close at N26.34 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 11.20 per cent. A total of 148.16m units of shares valued at N2.98 billion were exchanged in 3,391 deals. ETI (+2.86%), led the volume chart with 26.36m units traded, while MTNN (-2.27%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.19 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.75- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CHAMS (+9.09%) led 13 others on the leader’s table, while HONYFLOUR (-9.09%) topped seven others on the laggard’s log

 

