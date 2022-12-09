All-Share Index ends winning streak, loses 0.13%

The domestic bourse yesterday ended its four-day winning streak as the benchmark index shed 0.13% to close at 48,365.14 points. Sell-off in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-2.27%), as well as GTCO (-0.48%), and WAPCO (-0.46%) underpinned the market’s weak performance despite gains in BUACEMENT (+2.44%), ZENITHBANK (+0.23%) and UBA (+0.69%). Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 13.22 per cent, while market capitalisation lost N33.42 billion to close at N26.34 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 11.20 per cent. A total of 148.16m units of shares valued at N2.98 billion were exchanged in 3,391 deals. ETI (+2.86%), led the volume chart with 26.36m units traded, while MTNN (-2.27%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.19 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.75- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CHAMS (+9.09%) led 13 others on the leader’s table, while HONYFLOUR (-9.09%) topped seven others on the laggard’s log
Related Articles
FMDQ admits N45.30bn corporate bonds in March
Total value of corporate bonds listed on FMDQ Exchange in March 2022 was N45.30 billion, representing a 51.03 per cent (N47.20 billion) month-onmonth (MoM) decrease from the value of corporate bonds listed in February 2022 (N92.50 billion) despite the MoM increase in the number of listings from two to three bonds. According to a […]
Exxon dips oil reserves by 7.14bn bbls
Exxon slashed its oil reserves by almost a third in what is the most radical revision in the company’s modern history. The super major reported reserves totaling 15.3 billion barrels as of end of 2020 in a regulatory filing, cited by Bloomberg. This compared with 22.44 billion barrels a year earlier. The biggest chunk […]
US to allow small drones to fly over people and at night
Small drones will be allowed to fly over people and at night in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday, a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial deliveries. The FAA said its long-awaited rules for the drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, will address security concerns by […]
