All-Share Index erodes gains, down 0.49%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

Nigerian equities yesterday erased most of previous day’s gains as the benchmark index shed 0.49 per cent to close at 51,448.53 points. The market’s loss was primarily driven by the decline in telco heavyweight, AIRTELAFRI (-4.29%).

As a result, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 0.39 per cent, while market capitalisation shed ₦137.17 billion to close at ₦28.02 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session with the value of transactions up by 182.12 per cent. A total of 337.27 million shares valued at ₦8.20 billion were exchanged in 4,184 deals.

FBNH (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 151.39 million units traded while BUACEMENT (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦2.92 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.23-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. MBENEFIT (+7.14%) led 15 others on the gainer’s table, while NEM (-10.00%) topped 12 others on the laggard’s log.

 

