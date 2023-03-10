All-Share Index extends bullish run

Equities trading at the Lagos bourse was mixed, albeit with a bullish tilt as the benchmark index closed 0.04 per cent higher to settle at 55,822.14 points. Gains in DANGCEM (+1.05%%) and GTCO (+0.57%) offset the declines in MTNN (-0.48%) and WAPCO (-0.19%).

As a result, the market remains on track for a weekly gain. The yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 8.92 per cent, while the market capitalisation rose by N11.44 billion to close at N30.41 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 13.42 per cent. A total of 311.48m shares valued at N3.09 billion were exchanged in 3,627 deals. TRANSCORP (+8.66%) led the volume chart with 179.84 million units traded while GTCO (+0.57%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.10 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.88-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CONOIL (-9.93%) topped 14 others on the leader’s table while TRANSCORP (+8.66%) led seven others on the leader’s log.

Like this: Like Loading...