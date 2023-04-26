Market News

All-Share Index Extends Gains By 0.49%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Nigerian equities opened the week strong yesterday as the benchmark index gained 0.49 per cent to close at 51,606.49 points.

The market’s performance was primarily driven by demand in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+2.23%), alongside ZENITH BANK (+0.46%), WAPCO (+1.96%) and STANBIC (+3.93%). As a result, the ASI year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 0.69 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N136.54 billion to close at 28.10 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 75.08 per cent.

A total of 2.09 billion shares valued at N8.85 billion were exchanged in 6,404 deals. TRANSCORP (+9.80%) led the volume and value charts with 1.66 billion units traded in deals worth N4.09 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 3.86-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones.

JAPAULGOLD (+10.00%) topped 26 others on the leader’s log while WAPIC (-7.32%) topped six others on the laggard’s table.

Reporter

Related Articles
Market News

‘Capital market well positioned to aid 2023 budget’

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

The Securities and Exchange Commission has expressed the firm belief that the Nigerian capital market, being an organised and specialised financial market that drives capital mobilisation through domestic savings and foreign capital inflows, is well positioned for the realisation of the objectives of the 2023 Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition. This was stated by […]
Market News

Stock Market Dazed, Confused Ahead Big Tech Reports

Posted on Author Reporter

Stock market indexes lost ground in quiet trading to start Mon- day’s session as investors awaited Big Tech earnings reports and key economic data later in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 per cent while the Nasdaq edged lower 0.1 per cent. The S&P 500 inched higher 0.2 per cent. The Russell […]
Market News

Unilever Gets New Managing Director

Posted on Author Reporter

Unilever Nigeria Plc now has a new Managing Director in the person of Mr. Tim Kleinebenne. The Board of Directors of Unilever Plc, while announcing the development, said Kleinebenne’s appointment would take effect from May 5, 2023. The appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Carl Raymond R. Cruz as Managing Director with effect from May […]

Leave a Comment