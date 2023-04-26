All-Share Index Extends Gains By 0.49%

Nigerian equities opened the week strong yesterday as the benchmark index gained 0.49 per cent to close at 51,606.49 points.

The market’s performance was primarily driven by demand in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+2.23%), alongside ZENITH BANK (+0.46%), WAPCO (+1.96%) and STANBIC (+3.93%). As a result, the ASI year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 0.69 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N136.54 billion to close at 28.10 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 75.08 per cent.

A total of 2.09 billion shares valued at N8.85 billion were exchanged in 6,404 deals. TRANSCORP (+9.80%) led the volume and value charts with 1.66 billion units traded in deals worth N4.09 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 3.86-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones.

JAPAULGOLD (+10.00%) topped 26 others on the leader’s log while WAPIC (-7.32%) topped six others on the laggard’s table.