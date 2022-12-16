All-Share Index extends gains, up 0.50%

Equities, yesterday, extended bullish run as the benchmark index gained 0.50 per cent to settle at 49,233.02 points, the highest point since 21 September. Gains in MTNN (+2.88%), ZENITHBANK (+2.17%) and WAPCO (+2.05%) kept the market in the positive territory, offsetting losses in GTCO (-1.91%), FBNH (-0.46%) and GEREGU (-8.11%).

Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 15.26 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N133.43 billion to close at N26.82 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 27.07 per cent.

A total of 222.78m shares valued at N2.13 billion were exchanged in 2,756 deals. STERLNBANK (-0.73%) led the volume chart with 153.28 million units traded while AIRTELAFRI (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N744.34 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 2.43-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CAP (+9.88%) topped 16 others on the gainer’s table, while GEREGU (-8.11%) led six others on the laggard’s log.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...